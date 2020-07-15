THE relationship between Manchester’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the city’s Board of School Committee continues to deteriorate, reaching the point where it is time to recognize the differences are irreconcilable. Mom and Dad really need to get a divorce.

The arguments arise from the BOMA’s control over school finances. Although the BOSC sets its budget, the amount of the school allocation requires aldermanic approval. The BOSC also does not have bonding authority, so that improvements to the school facilities need BOMA approval. In addition, the BOMA controls the decision as to whether to override the city’s tax cap.

This system creates inherent tension between the two boards. One example is redistricting, which the BOSC has been working on for years. After finally reaching an agreement, the BOSC asked the BOMA for bonding approval to finance the cost of necessary school facility reconfiguration. Some members of the BOMA do not like the redistricting plan and have balked at approving the bonding. The latest version of the request is pending, but whether the proposal will receive the necessary votes is in doubt.

Redistricting is a school district policy decision; the BOMA should leave it in the hands of the BOSC. We elect a school committee to make those decisions. If some of the aldermen want to control school policy, they should run for the school committee.

This interference over bonding has played out while the BOMA refused to override the city’s tax cap to allow the district to accept an allocation of state aid to education. That also was a wrong decision by the BOMA, as the schools have unmet needs which these funds could have helped.

My disappointment with the BOMA does not automatically put me on Team School Board instead of Team Aldermen. The BOSC does not always make the right decisions, either. Take the imbroglio between the boards over the cost of school crossing guards.

The Manchester Police Department hires, trains and pays the salaries of the guards, with the school district reimbursing the police department for the salaries. When the schools closed, the police department continued to pay guards’ wages, first because they did not know if the schools would reopen, and then because they wanted to make sure the guards would come back in the fall when (hopefully) the schools reopen. The total bill, which the BOSC voted not to reimburse, was $26,637. That is the equivalent of 1,750 hours of pay; obviously, keeping Manchester’s kids safe on the way to school is not a job these folks do for the money.

Yes, the school district is underfunded, but this was the wrong battle for the BOSC to fight.

City voters can adopt proposed city charter amendments in November that can end most of these disputes. Under the proposal, the aldermen no longer will approve the school district budget, and the BOSC will have the authority to issue its own bonds. Approving the changes will go a long way toward eliminating these annual disputes and establish clear lines of authority and accountability. The only financial control aldermen would have over the district would be overrides to the city’s tax cap. Maintaining aldermanic override approval was a compromise on the part of the School District Charter Commission to obtain support of enough members to confer budget and bonding authority to the district.

The BOSC recently sent a letter to the Charter Commission asking the commission to reconvene and reconsider the tax cap provision. The commission cannot do that. State law does not permit any new changes to the proposal, unless the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, or the Department of Revenue Administration find changes are required to conform to state law. Otherwise, the proposal will go the voters as is on Nov. 3, 2020, a date mandated by the state law authorizing the establishment of the charter commission.

Hopefully, both the BOSC and the BOMA will agree that it is in the best interests of the city, the school district and the two boards to go their separate ways as provided in the charter proposal. If both boards get behind the proposal, it will help ensure a positive vote.

Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Brendan Finn: Washington Post article denigrated NH war hero
Op-eds

Brendan Finn: Washington Post article denigrated NH war hero

AS MANY New Hampshire veterans likely did, I found The Washington Post’s inaccurate claims that one of our war heroes “embellished his service record” and used “photo trickery to hoodwink local reporters” disturbing. An article published last week begins, “Ron Bolduc, running for Senate in N…

Monday, July 13, 2020
Sunday, July 12, 2020
Daniel C. Itse: Our most precious liberty, our children
Op-eds

Daniel C. Itse: Our most precious liberty, our children

SOME of you may know me. I represented Fremont (and several other towns as legislative districts changed) in the New Hampshire House of Representatives for 18 years. For 16 of those years, I sat on the Committee for Children and Family Law. I chose that committee because I considered it the …

Saturday, July 11, 2020
Steve Monier: Policing our communities in difficult times
Op-eds

Steve Monier: Policing our communities in difficult times

UNDER THE best of circumstances, policing in the United States is a difficult and demanding profession. The actions of the Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd have sparked a national outrage and produced civil unrest unseen since the 1960s.

Friday, July 10, 2020
Frank Edleblut: Setting realistic expectations for school reopening
Op-eds

Frank Edleblut: Setting realistic expectations for school reopening

FOLLOWING a challenging and unique spring, school officials across New Hampshire are working hard through the summer to prepare schools to reopen this fall. Last week, the School Transition, Reopening, and Redesign Taskforce (STRRT) submitted high-level recommendations to the Department of E…

Corey Lewandowski: President Trump returns to the Granite State
Op-eds

Corey Lewandowski: President Trump returns to the Granite State

A SMART and safe return to normalcy for our country continues as Make America Great Again rallies are back in New Hampshire. This Saturday, President Donald Trump will host an outdoor rally at the Portsmouth International Airport with thousands of patriots who love our country and our president.

Thursday, July 09, 2020
Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Matt Mayberry: Tax code is stacked against ordinary Americans
Op-eds

Matt Mayberry: Tax code is stacked against ordinary Americans

FEW THINGS are as terrifying as a letter from the IRS. The reason for this fear is justified — our tax code is so overly complex that it generally requires a professional to help average Americans in navigating the treacherous waters of the federal tax code. The reason that President Trump p…

Monday, July 06, 2020
Sunday, July 05, 2020
Sen. Melanie Levesque: Voting should be safe, fair and easy
Op-eds

Sen. Melanie Levesque: Voting should be safe, fair and easy

NEW HAMPSHIRE takes pride in our dedication to the democratic process. Granite Staters have turned out in record numbers for our midterm and primary elections because this is a state that deeply values every individual voice. As we move toward September’s primary elections, we have needed to…