IN NOVEMBER, Chris Sununu won a landslide victory. Gerrymandered districts gave him Republican majorities in the legislature and the Executive Council, providing him with support for an agenda he had not been able to carry out during the preceding two years.
It looked like clear sailing for a triumphant third term in office, perhaps straight to a fourth term in 2022, or a try for the United States Senate. Even if he did not run for office again, Sununu would have a great life as a youngish New Hampshire elder and influencer.
Then three waves rocked Sununu’s boat.
The surge in COVID-19 cases set daily and weekly records for cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Other than a mask mandate, Sununu did not act while states around New Hampshire instituted tougher restrictions.
In December, Vermont and Maine had lower numbers. According to the Union Leader’s Kevin Landrigan, Maine, with a population similar to New Hampshire, had 19,700 cases and 303 deaths, compared to New Hampshire’s 38,000 cases and 656 deaths, while Vermont, with a population one-third of the Granite State, had one-sixth the number of cases and deaths.
Sununu said the comparison was “unfair”, due to our state’s proximity to Massachusetts. I disagree. Maine and Vermont have tougher quarantine and testing rules when it comes to Massachusetts visitors. According to our state web site, however, there is no quarantine requirement for our visiting Bay State neighbors.
If proximity to Massachusetts is to blame for our numbers, why are we welcoming Massachusetts residents with open arms? Are we putting revenue from Massachusetts visitors ahead of health concerns?
Then there is the ineffective COVID-19 vaccine rollout. According to the Union Leader, as of January 13, New Hampshire had received 124,000 doses, with only 55,000 administered — less than half. There also were problems receiving the required second dose. WMUR spoke with several nurses who were unable to schedule appointments.
I do not expect every dose to be given the day it arrives in state, and any system will have start-up bugs, but this should not be rocket science. There is no more important task of state government right now than to administer the vaccine quickly and effectively. That is not happening.
The second wave to rock Sununu’s boat is the behavior of some members of that Republicans legislative majority. So far, two representatives, Dawn Johnson of Laconia and James Spillane of Deerfield, have posted anti-Semitic images on social media. They claim they did not know what they were doing.
A third, Anne Copp of Derry, refused to participate in a virtual swearing-in ceremony, unlike 130 of her colleagues. Copp also attended the anti-mask protests at Sununu’s residence, called for his impeachment, and was one of the “Seditious Six” representatives who declared that the 2020 New Hampshire election was fraudulent. She claimed on social media that Sununu refused to administer the oath of office to her at an Executive Council meeting on January 7, and then had her removed from the State House.
Sununu may not be happy with Copp, but he asked the voters to give him a Republican majority.
The behavior of his majority is getting worse. Over 30 GOP legislators voted against suspending the rules to allow a vote on a resolution condemning the attack on the Capitol.
The third wave is Donald Trump’s refusal to admit that he lost the election, and the attack on the Capitol that resulted.
The Republican Party is split into the Trumplicans and the traditionalists. That split will have repercussions in the 2022 New Hampshire elections. Sununu has tried to keep a foot in both camps. On the one hand, he was among the first Republican officials to say Joe Biden was the president-elect. On the other, he referred to “turmoil” in the systems of other states during his inaugural address, when the only turmoil was in the bizarre mind of Donald Trump.
It is a balancing act that he will not be able to maintain, as the state GOP has more than its fair share of Trumpists and conspiracy theorists. One of the ripple effects of Trumpism and the GOP divide very well may be the end of Chris Sununu’s smooth voyage.