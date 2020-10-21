DOES CHRIS SUNUNU have poor judgment or does his image as an affable compassionate conservative hide a hard-edged politician willing to ally himself with just about anyone to push his agenda and win reelection?
It is not a mainstream agenda, by the way. Sununu approves diverting tax dollars from public education to private schools. He blocked raising the minimum wage. He also has blocked a paid family and medical leave benefit for working families, claiming — wrongly — that it is an income tax.
Sununu enthusiastically endorses problematic candidates. One Republican state Senate candidate he is campaigning for, Carla Gericke, wants New Hampshire to secede from the United States. Yes, you read that correctly.
It is a bizarre endorsement; the secessionist also fiercely opposed Sununu’s own anti-COVID-19 orders. Yet Sununu claims she will be a “strong voice .... to protect our New Hampshire Advantage.”
I have a hard time buying that electing someone who wants to rip apart the fabric of our country, and who opposes steps to combat the pandemic, is good for New Hampshire, whatever her party registration.
There are displays of blood-stained and bullet-torn Civil War battle flags of New Hampshire regiments in our State House. New Hampshire soldiers sacrificed much to keep our nation one, and undivided. They would be stunned to learn that a Granite State governor supports a secessionist.
Then there is Sununu’s outspoken support for the incompetent Donald Trump. Just two weeks ago, Sununu said that Trump will win here because “you want someone that knows about jobs and the economy and development and keeping your cities and towns safe...”
It’s more like Trump knows about wrecking the economy. Researchers at Notre Dame and the University of Chicago have found that the number of people living in poverty has grown by millions, including 6 million in just the past three months. As for keeping us safe? The families of 220,000 COVID victims, and the hundreds of thousands more facing long-term health issues as a result of the virus, would probably disagree.
The two other Republican New England governors, Charlie Baker and Phil Scott, have announced they will not vote for Donald Trump, as have a number of New Hampshire Republicans. Yet Sununu continues to bow to his party’s Trump wing, despite the harm Trump is doing to our nation.
Democrat Dan Feltes is a solid alternative to Sununu. He is an advocate for public schools, working families and the environment. He also opposes the adoption of a sales or income tax.
Feltes is a proponent of clean energy, while Sununu has shown shortsightedness in vetoing clean energy expansion.
Feltes is a campaign finance reformer, supporting repeal of the LLC campaign finance loophole, which permits monied interests with business before the state to bypass contribution limits. It is a loophole Sununu takes full advantage of.
Take a look at the Feltes website before you go and vote. And then, make a plan for voting on November 3.