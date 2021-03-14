IT IS a truth universally acknowledged that given the choice between voter persuasion and voter suppression, there will be New Hampshire Republican legislators who choose suppression over persuasion every time.
Voter persuasion is hard work. You need to convince voters your ideas are better than the other candidate’s.
Maybe Republicans are fearful of talking to voters about the bills they have proposed this year. It may seem easier to rig the system than talk to skeptical voters.
How does a sponsor of an anti-vaccination bill explain refusing to require childhood immunization before entering school?
Or using tax dollars for prep school tuitions?
Or eliminating the requirement that public schools provide free feminine hygiene products to students? How do you explain such a mean, cheap bill?
Or eliminating gun safety laws?
How do they explain an agenda that has nothing to do with the needs of New Hampshire families?
They cannot. Instead, they support bills that to gerrymander legislative, executive council and congressional districts.
They also introduce a slew of bills to make it harder to register to vote, and harder to vote.
The Republicans particularly want to suppress student voting. And if suppressing the student vote also hurts the elderly, the disabled and new residents, that is a price they are willing for others to pay.
HB 535, sponsored by Ross Berry, a former executive director of the state’s Republican Party, would eliminate the use of voter qualification affidavits by voters who lack any piece of the required documentation for voter registration.
This bill would impose a burden on any individual without government-issued identification or who has a changing or new place of residence.
Supporters claim it addresses voter fraud. Election cycle after election cycle, however, the only voter fraud problems found in New Hampshire are in the fevered imagination of some Republican legislators and Donald Trump. Moreover, signing a false affidavit carries stiff penalties.
Then there is HB 531, which would require same-day registrants without certain pieces of documentation to vote by provisional ballot. You would then have to bring the required documents to your local moderator within five days. Otherwise, your vote will not count.
This bill runs afoul of Part 2, Article 32 of the New Hampshire Constitution regarding the timing of vote counting and reporting. It also would delay the announcement of results in tight races. It serves no purpose, other than to create roadblocks to voting.
A particularly ridiculous bill is HB 362, which would prohibit the use of a college address for voter registration purposes. The possible effects are absurd. A student who lives off campus could register to vote, but not a student living in a campus dorm. A new prep school dean or headmaster who is provided with campus housing may be prohibited from voting.
These three bills have such significant issues that the Republican majority on the House Election Law Committee was forced to retain the bills. This does not mean they are dead; it means the Republicans are going to try to cure their incurable constitutional problems over the summer and try again next year.
A bad election bill that seems to be going forward this session is HB 292. It imposes new burdens on absentee voting, specifically on anyone who requests an absentee ballot to be sent to an address other than the address at which they are registered to vote.
Voters who are temporarily absent from home — be that for work, school, health reasons or staying at a second home — would need to send in a copy of a driver’s license or other acceptable identification, or else have their ballot application notarized. Otherwise, the election officials, who are not handwriting experts, can’t compare signatures on applications and returned ballot envelopes and reject them.
Republicans say they want students to vote using their parents’ home addresses. But this bill makes it more difficult for New Hampshire students to do so, whether they attend school in the Granite State or elsewhere. Students just cannot win with Republicans.
Republicans should stop their wasteful, incessant drive to make voting harder. If they want to win elections, they should do it the right way — by persuasion, not suppression.