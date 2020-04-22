CAN WE now agree that Donald Trump is the worst president ever?

The coronavirus epidemic has unleashed Trump’s incomparable incompetence. He lies and irresponsibly scapegoats the nation’s governors to cover that incompetence. He endangers the nation’s health, safety and security by undermining efforts to fight the pandemic.

On March 13, he promised drive-thru test sites at Walmarts across the country. If you are wondering what happened to those sites, look at Walmart’s website. By April 2, it had opened three sites — one of which they have closed. So much for the promised Walmart parking lot effort.

And that national website Google was going to develop so we could find drive-thru test locations? That never happened, either.

But didn’t Trump say anyone who wanted a test could get one? Yes, on March 6, during a visit to the CDC, Trump said, “Anybody that wants a test can get a test.” Minutes later he changed that to “anyone that needs a test...and the tests are all perfect.”

So, how is that going, all those perfect tests?

Let’s check in with Chris Sununu, our own New Hampshire governor.

On April 8, Sununu told reporters that the federal government had given the state 15 testing machines. The problem? The machines need cartridges to operate. The government only sent New Hampshire 120 cartridges, 20 of which were needed to test and calibrate the machines.

One cartridge is needed for each test. The math is easy: 100 cartridges, divided by one cartridge per test, equals 100 tests. That is 100 people. To give you some context, 50 people tested positive in New Hampshire this past weekend.

So, that statement about anyone needing a test can get one, and that the tests are perfect? That was two lies.

Sununu once described himself as a big fan of Trump. I wonder if he still feels that way in light of Trump’s recent performance?

A good president would work tirelessly to fight the pandemic. Instead, Trump is thrashing around to find someone to blame. A week ago, it was China. Previously, he had praised China for its efforts, even saying, at a February 10 rally here in Manchester, that the Chinese were working very, very hard, and that “I think it’s all going to be fine.”

Now Trump has glommed on to the nation’s governors as his latest fall guys and gals. It is Orwellian. His administration has issued a plan that suggests no reopening until a state has seen declining numbers of new cases for 14 days. Yet he is undermining that policy by encouraging protests of governors’ stay at home orders.

Encouraging these protests is beyond irresponsible. In Concord on Saturday, some 250 people gathered to protest the order that Chris Sununu, a Republican and Trump supporter, has in place.

Trump found a way to lie about the protests, too, claiming the participants were adhering to social distancing. But if you look at the pictures from Concord and elsewhere, few protesters wore masks and even fewer appeared to be staying six feet apart.

Some came armed, which I guess was supposed to tell us how tough they are. Not so. Doctors, nurses, grocery store workers and others are the tough ones, not those hanging out at the State House on Saturday.

Nor is Trump tough. He is just a failed president unwilling to admit his mistakes, and who compounds those mistakes on a daily basis.

Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

