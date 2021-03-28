DOES Chris Sununu follow the New Hampshire news? I ask this question because if he kept up with New Hampshire news maybe he would not be making slightly churlish statements like this one: “I don’t think anyone in our DC delegation deserves to get re-elected based on what they’ve done in Washington.”
Just two weeks ago a report in this paper described how money from the American Rescue Plan was “set to start pouring into New Hampshire in the coming weeks,” citing projections that about $960 million would reach the Granite State.
Sununu, who is thinking of running against Senator Maggie Hassan, said he would not have voted for the bill.
Sununu’s complaint is that states like California and Texas, which were among the hardest hit by COVID and therefore are suffering from the highest unemployment, are receiving a larger percentage of the total aid than they received in the last COVID relief package.
He should be happy that everyone will have help recovering from COVID’s economic impact. The last I checked, we are still one nation, traveling on the same ship of state, our fortunes rising and falling together. Moreover, our state will receive the 12th highest per capita increase of all states in the amount of aid awarded by this latest round of COVID relief.
That we are hitting above our weight in the aid coming to the Granite State is because of the hard work of our Democratic federal delegation: Senators Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, and Congressmen Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster.
The bill that Sununu would have voted against does a lot for our state. For example, because of the tax credits and direct subsidies contained in the bill, about 8,000 New Hampshire children will be lifted out of poverty, according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. Unlike prior bills, there will be direct aid to our towns and cities, which have suffered financially from unplanned costs related to the pandemic and the budgetary effects of lost revenue.
Direct stimulus payments are hitting the bank accounts of hard-working New Hampshire families. There are extended unemployment benefits, helping those hit hardest financially by the pandemic.
But that is not all that our congressmen and senators have been doing. Thanks to federal legislation funding passed with their help, $20,000,000 in additional rental assistance is available through the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program for tenants in need of help.
Another area our delegation is working on is the care and treatment of New Hampshire’s veterans.
It was just four months ago that the pandemic ravaged the state’s Veterans Home in Tilton. About 70% of the residents contracted the virus, and 37 died. According to press accounts, a report issued by the Sununu administration about 10 days ago “offers no insights into what went wrong…as one of the state’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks raged.”
While we wait for answers, Hassan, a member of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs, announced that the Veterans Administration is using one billion dollars from the American Rescue Plan and the CARES Act for grants to state veterans’ homes such as the Tilton facility.
Hassan also announced that she is co-sponsoring legislation with her Republican colleague, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, to reform and improve how veterans exposed to toxic substances receive health care and benefits from the VA.
Sununu knows that our federal delegation has produced results, but never mentions them when trumpeting new programs paid for with federal dollars they have obtained. He even tries to take credit for their work. Take that emergency rental assistance program. The press release from Sununu’s office states, “Today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new rental assistance program…” and says his office has worked hard to make sure no one is struggling to keep their lights on.
That these are federal funds is not mentioned until the sixth paragraph. The effort by our delegation to double the funding available for rental help for New Hampshire families in the American Rescue Plan?
Never mentioned.
Here is a suggestion: instead of complaining, Sununu should try saying, “Thank you, Senator Hassan, Senator Shaheen, Congressman Pappas and Congresswoman Kuster for all you do for New Hampshire.”