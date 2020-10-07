MANCHESTER VOTERS should vote “yes” on Question 1 on November 3.

Question 1 is a simple amendment to the city charter. It will allow Mancheter’s voters to amend charter provisions governing the school district without approval from the state Legislature.

It makes sense for Manchester’s voters to amend the school district provisions of the charter without having to lobby legislators from Hanover, Durham, Claremont, Berlin or other municipalities for permission.

If Question 1 passes, the city and the school district still will need to comply with the state’s laws and regulations regarding education. But, when it comes to governance, it will be the city’s voters who determine the respective roles of the school board and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, not the Legislature.

I need to repeat that: it will be the the city’s voters who will decide those governance issues, not the school board. I have to repeat that because of some confusion that a few aldermen have about Question 1.

Question 1 requires the local procedures used for amendment or revision to the charter to comply with state laws governing amendment or revision of a city charter in RSA 49-B. RSA 49-B says amendments or revisions to city charters have to be approved by the city’s voters. Period. There is no ambiguity to be interpreted, no gray area to argue about.

In addition to giving Manchester more control over its school district governance, a “yes” vote will send a strong message to the aldermen that voters want to continue the process of amending the school district charter provisions.

It was the charter commission’s hope to send two substantive amendments to the voters regarding the composition of the school board and the adoption of the school district budget. These were compromise proposals adopted after public hearings and testimony from folks and officials across the city.

Unfortunately, the state attorney general was of the opinion that presenting those proposals went beyond the commission’s authority. We heartily disagreed, but that is water under the bridge and over the dam.

In our report to the mayor and the aldermen, the charter commission requested the aldermen to put those substantive proposals on the 2021 municipal election ballot for consideration by Manchester voters. A “yes” vote on Question 1 will be a step toward making that happen.

Given the simple, clear amendment that is being proposed, and the required approval by the city’s voters to any future charter proposals, why would anyone oppose Question 1? Good question. The answer is a couple of aldermen want to be able to lobby the Legislature to override the wishes of Manchester’s voters.

I think we should trust Manchester’s voters, and keep the Legislature out of school district governance. Why allow legislators who know little about Manchester to make decisions for our city?

This ballot question is on a separate ballot than the presidential ballot. If you live in Manchester, make sure you mark both ballots. When you do vote, remember to vote “Yes” on Question 1.

And make sure you make a plan for voting. Manchester voters can vote absentee in person at City Hall before November 3. It is safe and easy.

Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

