MY NAME is Katie Kinnane and I’m a special education mom with children in Hollis. What does that mean? It means that I’m a member of a community team — parents and the school district — that work together to ensure that my children are receiving the services they need to succeed in life. It takes a lot of work, regular meetings, and constant communication, but the results are far more rewarding than the time.

The pandemic brought new challenges, but I’ve overcome my fair share of roadblocks before. However, this time, challenges came from a source far bigger than our little town. There is a deliberate sabotage of our public education system happening right now under the leadership of State Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. In his pursuit to destroy public education, he has left the most vulnerable students — not just my own — behind in his path to promote an extremist ideology.

In the wake of the state’s reopening in spring of this year, I entered due process for the first time. Due Process is a way for parents and districts who don’t agree on services to avoid going to court and to reach an agreement that works for both parties. At the start of the year, my family — like many others facing the uncertainty of the pandemic — chose remote learning. Yet, when it became clear remote learning just wasn’t working for my students, they were wait-listed as they sought to return to the building. They weren’t getting the support they needed and even when schools were required to allow students in-building two days a week, my family heard no updates from the district.

With no other option for my children, I filed my first discrimination complaint. As an activist and a mother, I was heartbroken. I have fought for the Hollis School District ever since I was a student in it. Our community’s response to my family’s struggle was disheartening. While I knew other families faced similar challenges, I felt very alone. Whenever I voiced my concerns, I was often dismissed as someone who doesn’t support public schools or our community. Instead of offers of help or support, our struggles were brushed off with a single comment: “Well, we didn’t have that problem.”

After waiting almost a year since filing my complaint, I finally had my first hearing with the State Board of Education. It was two hours away in a small charter school up north.

When I arrived, I was somewhat taken aback by the location. The school, a former hospital, shared a space with numerous other businesses. The building appeared little changed from its original purpose as I walked through the emergency room doors and sterile maze of hallways, lacking any signs of children or school pride. I realized I had walked into Edelblut’s dismal vision of education and knew that I had no chance of being truly heard that day.

My fears were confirmed when my case was dismissed. The district policies to follow state instruction are clear and Frank Edelblut’s stance on public education that it is choice and not a right is equally so.

It has been well over a month since the dismissal. I have yet to be provided with the written decision, so I can continue on with my appeal. I promised Edelblut and the state board that day that I would not stand idly by while they destroy our school. I continue to raise awareness through social media and public record.

My primary focus is remote learning statutes and ensuring students don’t get abandoned by the state in emergencies. Ultimately, I believe Edelblut has caused intentional confusion throughout his tenure as commissioner by defunding public education and absolving the state of liabilities to the people. The state minimum standards should not be open to interpretation based on Edelblut’s ideology. Districts should be free to protect students in emergency situations without extensive overreach by the state.

I believe it’s extremely important for Granite Staters to keep working together to build strong public schools that work for all of our students. The point of a community is not to say “Well, we didn’t have that problem.” It is instead to ask “What can we do together to fix it?” Our public schools are only as strong as our community and we owe it to students, teachers, and future generations to fight for them so that schools are the true places of opportunity they can and should be.

Every little bit of work makes a difference. When our public schools are under attack from within by opponents of appropriate education, we all need to stand up as a community for our values and our future.

Katie Kinnane is an artist and activist living in Hollis.

Sunday, November 28, 2021
Michael Warren Davis: Some like New Hampshire the way it is

Michael Warren Davis: Some like New Hampshire the way it is

I’M GOING to tell you something, something that I’ve never told anyone before. It has brought me no end of shame, and I’m afraid that I’ll lose the respect of my friends and coworkers by admitting it. The truth is… I’m from Massachusetts.

Friday, November 26, 2021
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Cynthia Whitaker: Thankful for the unsung heroes

Cynthia Whitaker: Thankful for the unsung heroes

THIS TIME OF YEAR, as we leave autumn behind and November rolls on, many reflect on the importance of giving thanks and gratitude. These past two years have been exceptionally challenging for people around the world. We have all experienced loss during this time, ranging from loss of ability…

Monday, November 22, 2021
Dr. Carl M. Ladd: Sununu must denounce bounty on teachers

Dr. Carl M. Ladd: Sununu must denounce bounty on teachers

LAST WEEK, Commissioner Frank Edelblut announced a Department of Education effort to encourage the public to inform on public educators and, hand-in-hand with that announcement, an extremist group offered bounties to those who instigate investigations that may lead to the discipline and poss…

Sunday, November 21, 2021
Friday, November 19, 2021
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Art Faint: Is America weak? That's up to you

Art Faint: Is America weak? That's up to you

POLITICAL CORRECTNESS and multiculturalism have made America soft and made its citizens challenge and abandon the fundamentals of our democracy and nationalism. Instead of focusing on the uniting of our people and treating them as a group to be the pillar of America’s foundation, we dwell on…