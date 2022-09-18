THIRTY-NINE and a half years ago, my husband, Dick, and I had the adventure of a lifetime aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip. It involved a bit of impersonation, a smidgen of cheeky humor and what felt at the time like a thrillingly close call. Dear reader, I hope you enjoy reading about our royal escapade as much as we enjoyed living it.

It was March of 1983 and Queen Elizabeth was making her first visit to California in many years, including a stop in San Francisco on the HMS Britannia. At the time my father, Tom Lantos, was a junior Congressman in the Bay Area and, like other dignitaries, he received a rather fancy embossed invitation for a reception on board the Queen’s yacht. As it happened, he was unable to attend and, sadly, the numbered invitation clearly stated that it was non-transferable. Dad, however, always had limited regard for following the rules, so he called us and said, “You two must go in my place; I will RSVP and, honestly, the worst that can happen is you get arrested for impersonating a congressman. I promise to bail you out in that eventuality.”

Katrina Lantos Swett is president of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights & Justice and a former candidate for Congress in New Hampshire. Her husband, Richard Swett, is a former Member of Congress from New Hampshire’s 2nd CD and former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark.

Jack Shields: A secular history lesson for Constitution Day

Paul Doscher: Brook trout need a livable habitat

Wayne Semprini: Huff Brown shares NH perspective and values

Russell Prescott: My way to Congress

