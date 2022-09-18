THIRTY-NINE and a half years ago, my husband, Dick, and I had the adventure of a lifetime aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip. It involved a bit of impersonation, a smidgen of cheeky humor and what felt at the time like a thrillingly close call. Dear reader, I hope you enjoy reading about our royal escapade as much as we enjoyed living it.
It was March of 1983 and Queen Elizabeth was making her first visit to California in many years, including a stop in San Francisco on the HMS Britannia. At the time my father, Tom Lantos, was a junior Congressman in the Bay Area and, like other dignitaries, he received a rather fancy embossed invitation for a reception on board the Queen’s yacht. As it happened, he was unable to attend and, sadly, the numbered invitation clearly stated that it was non-transferable. Dad, however, always had limited regard for following the rules, so he called us and said, “You two must go in my place; I will RSVP and, honestly, the worst that can happen is you get arrested for impersonating a congressman. I promise to bail you out in that eventuality.”
With some trepidation, we agreed that this was a singular opportunity and worth the risk. We decided to give it a try, fully expecting to be thrown out on our ears by the Queen’s guards or the Secret Service — an outcome that sounded especially unpleasant given that I was nine months pregnant with our first child. Nevertheless, we were not deterred and began our preparations for the big night.
The invitation was, of course, black tie, but it also called for “decorations”. One could only assume it didn’t refer to the Martha Stewart variety. Neither of us had served in the military, but Dick had been an Ivy League track star and had a drawer full of medals from his various exploits as a decathlete. We figured this might be his only chance to ever wear his “decorations” and so we loaded up the lapel of his borrowed tuxedo and headed off to the designated wharf on the San Francisco Bay.
As our car reached the security checkpoint, a very serious looking man approached and asked for our credentials. We wordlessly handed over our numbered invitation and then nervously awaited our fate. The guard proceeded to examine us with a high intensity flashlight. Dick’s shaggy, nearly shoulder-length hair didn’t exactly look “congressional” and the flashlight seemed to linger on my protruding belly. Miraculously, however, after a few minutes he waved us through, and we exhaled for the first time in several minutes.
Once on board the yacht we lined up along the outside decks awaiting our turn to be admitted to the elegant foyer where Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip and President and Mrs. Reagan were greeting the guests one by one. The scene was like something out of My Fair Lady; each guest would hand their invitation to a uniformed officer who would then announce their names in stentorian tones. We were preceded by senators, cabinet secretaries and a few movie stars, until at last it was our turn. We were sure that this would be the moment we were dragged off in disgrace.
As we handed over our invitation the guard loudly announced, “Congressman and Mrs. Tom Lantos”. I can still clearly see the amused and skeptical expression on the Queen’s face. Her twinkling eyes seemed to be saying, “If you are Congressman and Mrs. Lantos, then I’m the Queen of England.” But, of course, that is exactly who she was. And she could not have been more gracious. She enquired about when the baby was due and even gave me a royal pat on the tummy to the surprise of all — I took it as the sweetest of regal blessings. President Reagan regaled us with the story of Nancy’s refusal to leave a rodeo they were attending despite being in labor with her first child. He claimed that they just barely made it to the hospital in time.
It had already been a magical evening, but it got even more exciting and improbable when I started having labor contractions. Dick thought we should leave immediately, perhaps mindful of the story just recounted by the President. I was adamant that we should stay; I actually thought giving birth on the Britannia would be much more luxurious than in the local Kaiser Permanente facility. In time, the labor subsided and my hopes for dual citizenship for our baby were thwarted. Still, it had been one of the most magical and adventurous nights of our lives. A few days later, our beautiful firstborn arrived, and we named her Chelsea Britannia…of course!
There are countless stories of ordinary people who had the privilege of meeting Elizabeth, and Dick and I feel lucky to be among them. Like so many others, we were touched and surprised by her beauty, her charm and her kindness.
Katrina Lantos Swett is president of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights & Justice and a former candidate for Congress in New Hampshire. Her husband, Richard Swett, is a former Member of Congress from New Hampshire’s 2nd CD and former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark.
THE HORRIFIC murder of 75-year-old Queen City native Daniel Whitmore by a vagrant provides an opportunity to assess what’s worked and what hasn’t as the city and state try to cope with the opioid crisis and the homeless invasion of Manchester that has come in its wake.
AS THE CHAIR of the board of directors and the associate medical director of pediatrics at Amoskeag Health, we are writing again to explain the harm that would be caused if the legislature overturns the Governor’s veto of HB 1131 on September 15th. HB 1131 would remove a school board’s abili…
AS WE OBSERVE the 235th anniversary of Constitution Day on September 17th, public schools across the nation are educating students on America’s founding document. Unfortunately this year, the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court are most in need of a constitutional lesson.
WE HAVE spent our entire careers ensuring that all children have the opportunity to thrive. As Nelson Mandela said in 1995, “[t]here can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children. “
THE N.H. Nurse Practitioner Association (NHNPA), representing licensed prescribers working in the state of New Hampshire, stands in strong support of Governor Chris Sununu’s veto of HB 1022, permitting pharmacists to dispense the drug Ivermectin by means of a standing order. We urge members …
IT’S BEEN a hot summer. Just the other day we tied the record for most days over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Add to that the moderate to severe drought and it’s been a tough summer for farmers, gardeners, and drinking water wells.
WITH THE 2022 election drawing ever closer, polls show a large number of New Hampshire residents are trying to sort out how best to redirect our country. Dissatisfaction with the status quo is rampant. Many of the problems we are facing are not being effectively addressed or not being addres…
ALBERT EINSTEIN once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” There is a big difference between politics and governing. It’s time to send in a heavyweight to Washington with decades of public and private sector experience who achieved real resul…