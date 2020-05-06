I READ a news story about people who have spent their “stay at home” time on various projects around the house.

That just is not working for me. I started to weed out the excess from my photo albums. How many pictures from the top of Wildcat Trail or the Crawford Path do I really need? But I still have not gotten through the year 2000.

Then I planned to organize all that political memorabilia. Note the word “planned”.

As for finishing that family tree on Ancestry.com? Later.

I have spent time every day thanking God for how lucky I am. So far (knock on wood) none of my family have gotten sick from COVID-19, and the handful of friends and acquaintances who have had it are recovering. Since my husband and I are both retired and over 65, we have not had to deal with the financial devastation that the virus has wreaked on so many through job loss. We have not had to risk our safety to provide health care or security or other essential services.

We have not had to try to educate young kids while working from home. We are not separated from loved ones who are alone in hospitals or nursing homes.

Yes, we are lucky.

Despite my inability to take on any long-deferred projects, the days do go by.

My husband and I have succeeded in getting outside nearly every day, either walking or biking around Manchester, Auburn and Londonderry, keeping appropriate distances from others. Lately we have ventured further afield to the trail from Derry to Salem. It is long, paved and flat, ranging from wetlands to forest to Salem’s commercial area.

I am a little surprised at how few people walking or riding are wearing face masks, especially given that the Route 93 corridor is New Hampshire’s virus hot spot.

This outside activity reveals a lot about litter. Based on my personal observations, Bud Light cans and Dunkin’ coffee cups are the most popular form of litter (after the ubiquitous cigarette butts). Those two companies should send out crews to clean up after their customers in the Greater Manchester area. Seriously.

And what is with people throwing used face masks on the ground? Just stop it already.

But I also see people out in the neighborhoods picking up other people’s garbage to make the community cleaner. Thank you for doing that. We should all try filling a garbage bag or two — just remember your gloves and a mask.

There have been a lot more people wearing masks to the grocery store. On our Hannaford’s run, all the workers and about 80% of the shoppers were masked.

Most of the shoppers who do not mask are men. There was one woman, however, who not only did not wear a mask, she also ignored the one way signs and did not do social distance very well. I wanted to ask her if she was a Donald Trump supporter, but why pick a fight in the canned vegetable aisle?

Another activity I do manage is reading a lot of newspapers, print and online. Trump and his administration never fail to be in the news for something ridiculous.

Last week he again failed to criticize armed protesters in Michigan, even though this time they stormed the state capital building.

Instead, he said the Michigan governor should try to negotiate a deal with them. Negotiate with armed thugs who stormed a government building? Not a lot to negotiate there, unless it is the terms of a guilty plea.

It is almost enough to make me put down the papers and finish that photo album project.

Stay safe out there.

Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

