A 10-YEAR-OLD in Ohio. A child survivor of incest in Florida. A Texas woman who almost died because she couldn’t get an abortion after losing her “miracle baby.”

These are the shocking headlines we have all seen about people denied abortion care since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade one year ago. Beneath the headlines and front-page news stories are the realities of everyday Americans whose lives have been irrevocably altered.

Kayla Montgomery is vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund. She lives in Manchester.

Monday, June 19, 2023

Rep. Angela Brennan: Modernizing NH's election system no partisan ploy

RECENTLY, the New Hampshire House passed SB 70, a bill authorizing the Secretary of State to modernize voter application processes through the establishment of an election information portal. This bill came to the House with unanimous support from our colleagues in the Senate, bipartisan sup…

Sunday, June 18, 2023
Don Bolduc: Nikki Haley has a plan for veterans and my support

Don Bolduc: Nikki Haley has a plan for veterans and my support

ONE OF the greatest travesties in Washington, D.C. is that America’s veterans are still not getting the help they need. It’s not for lack of effort. Congress has passed several laws to fix the mess, but like most things in Washington, it’s still a mess. Fixing it will require a leader who un…

Friday, June 16, 2023
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Shannon McGinley: Sununu was warned what would happen

Shannon McGinley: Sununu was warned what would happen

IT’S BEEN five years since Gov. Chris Sununu infamously signed HB 1319 and HB 587 into law, emphasizing “gender identity” over biological sex and tying the hands of therapists in helping children fully explore their feelings of gender confusion.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Sean Van Anglen: NH poised to deliver the reboot America needs

Sean Van Anglen: NH poised to deliver the reboot America needs

IN JUNE of 2015, Donald Trump came to my house here in New Hampshire as one of his first stops after launching his outsider presidential campaign. Like many Republicans, I was looking for change in our country and in our politics, and needless to say, I was one of his most enthusiastic suppo…

Monday, June 12, 2023

Ethan M. Bald: Leavitt as phony as the mainstream media

THE INCONSISTENCY and bias in media, especially the soft lying of misrepresentations and misinformation, is a consistent problem in America and New Hampshire. The political right justifiably complains that the “mainstream media” is nothing more than a propaganda wing of the Democrat Party.