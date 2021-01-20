WHEN THE COUNTY ATTORNEY position is on your ballot, do you know who you are voting for?

The position of county attorney is of the utmost importance now more than ever. County attorneys set the tone and policy for their respective offices, which can significantly contribute to, or help alleviate, disparities within the criminal justice system.

The New Hampshire American Civil Liberties Union has published on their website answers from New Hampshire county attorneys to questions regarding systemic racism in our state’s legal system. To say the least, these attorneys missed the mark.

The first question was: Do you believe systemic racism in the criminal legal system of NH is real? Only one-person, former Merrimack County Attorney Robin Davis, gave a concrete and resounding “Yes.” Most of the others gave long-winded spiels that did not come down on either side of the issue. Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway, who has not faced opposition in a county attorney race since 1986, could not be bothered to respond to the questionnaire at all.

More concerning is that Davis’ replacement, current Merrimack County Attorney Paul Halvorsen, outright denied the existence of systemic racism in the New Hampshire legal system — or at least he claimed to have “not seen” it. He cited his 17 years of courtroom experience to back up this opinion and asserted that “I cannot recall any case where I thought the race of an individual led to the prosecution of that individual.”

These statements portray an incredible lack of understanding of the system of oppression against people of color in this country and in this state. Mr. Halversen seems to be of the belief that systemic racism looks like the use of racial slurs or Jim Crow era laws. While racism in this country may have become less blatant, it is just as nefarious as it has always been.

Whiteness has become ingrained in our society as the standard, the norm, the good. Many White people, like Mr. Halvorsen, don’t seem to notice it even as it directly benefits them. Mr. Halvorsen has always been able to walk into a pharmacy and find a Band-Aid in his skin tone, go to a doctor’s office and have his pain taken at face value, and walk into a courtroom and be taken seriously.

I wonder if during Mr. Halverson’s nearly two decades in the courtroom, he has thought about how many law enforcement officers, lawyers, clerks, interns, and judges he worked with that were people of color. And I wonder how many defendants he prosecuted that were people of color. I would wager that the latter number is higher.

New Hampshire is not immune to the disproportionate effect of the criminal justice system on people of color just because our state is alarmingly White.

We are in 2021, where there should be no place for leaders in the criminal justice system who are unwilling to admit that White supremacy exists and to actively work to dismantle that system.

The next time your county attorney is on the ballot, research the candidate. Ask difficult questions. Encourage a qualified person to run. The implications of this position cannot be understated.

Assistant Strafford County Attorney Kayla Turner lives in Dover.

