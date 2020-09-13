AFTER A TOUGH primary, we can only win when we stand united. In New Hampshire with a short general election — seven weeks at most — and an evenly divided electorate, in order for Republicans to win, all candidates and their supporters must come together as soon as possible to support the ticket. While party loyalty is not the same as party unity, the failure to unify is a recipe for disaster.
A primary is like tryouts. It determines who the starters taking the field for the team in the general election will be. Candidates for public office who run in a party primary do so with the expectation that if they are successful, they will be taking the field as the party’s standard bearer for office.
There is no denying that a party’s brand helps a candidate. If successful in the primary, the candidate will benefit from the party’s apparatus in terms of grassroots organizing, media messaging and financial support. The relationship between the party and its candidates is symbiotic. It is implied if not expressed that the beneficial relationship they enjoy with one another will benefit the team and help win the general election and advance their principles.
Successful primary candidates rightfully expect that the party organization — including the other candidates who came up short in the primary election and their supporters — will support them in order to lead the team to victory. That’s why we do not think the party should be picking winners and losers in a contested primary. It interferes with the process and the ability to create post-primary unity. Even when that happens — which it should not — candidates who are not willing or prepared to support the party’s ticket if they suffer defeat are doing themselves, their team and their principles a great disservice.
In 2010, we were candidates in a bruising and crowded GOP primary race for U.S. Senate. The results of that primary were not declared until 1 p.m. the following day and they were so close between us that there was a statutory right to a recount. After the recount was waived, we teamed up immediately to work to unify the party by reaching out to our supporters and those of the other candidates. We held joint fundraising and media events and supported the ticket up and down the ballot throughout the general election. We wanted to make sure the primary was worth winning. Other than the governor’s race, in 2010 the GOP swept most offices throughout the Granite State. Party unity then was a key factor.
The 2020 GOP primary saw excellent candidates up and down the ballot. Unfortunately, only one candidate for each office could be nominated. Not every election is the same but the core principles for a successful general election campaign are tried and true. Post-primary unity among those candidates who try out to make the team is essential to ensure victory not only for the team but its principles. At the end of the day, political campaigns are about winning; and it is only with genuine unity up and down the ballot, that general election victory can be secured.