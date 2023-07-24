LISTENING to the No Labels Movement — a group of concerned elected leaders and citizens “here for the common sense majority of Americans” — last week made me feel the group is on the right track in trying to steer our politics toward solving the country’s problems rather than continued bickering and partisanship.

The organization, which is made up of moderate Democrat and Republican leaders and supporters, has developed 30 “common sense ideas” to move our nation forward. These ideas were developed, the organization says, through polling average Americans the last two years.

Kelly Merritt is a former newspaper editorial page editor from West Virginia now living free in Atkinson.

Friday, July 21, 2023
Laurel Adams: Costly loans can bury a business

Laurel Adams: Costly loans can bury a business

YOU MAY have found yourself scrolling late at night or sitting in front of the TV and seen ads for fast cash loans with little to no credit. Be aware that when it comes to extremely high-interest small business loans there is little room to prosper.

Thursday, July 20, 2023
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Monday, July 17, 2023
Jo Jordon, Reed Galen & Rick Wilson: No Labels? No good answers

Jo Jordon, Reed Galen & Rick Wilson: No Labels? No good answers

YOU RECALL that a storyteller must answer six questions when weaving their tale: Who? What? When? Where? Why? And of course, how? This evening in Manchester, No Labels, a new, billionaire-backed political party, will tell you that it’s time for a third-party candidate to run for president of…

James Dozier: America is more united than divided

James Dozier: America is more united than divided

WINNING the White House in 2024 is going to take more than rage tweets and the usual partisan pandering. First-in-the-nation primary voters have an opportunity to reorient the trajectory of next year’s election to one focused on the seemingly forgotten majority of the American people rather …

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Garrick Beck: Feds seek pot of gold at the end of the Rainbow

I ATTENDED this year’s annual Rainbow Gathering in the White Mountain National Forest. I have been attending gatherings since the very first one in 1972. I’ve raised my three children up through these events and I am very proud of the community values that these gatherings have given them.

Friday, July 14, 2023

Karl Zahn: The times they are a changin’

AS AN on and off political talk show host in New Hampshire for the last 20 years, and self-avowed political “wonk”, presidential campaigns don’t get much more interesting than the one blossoming now.