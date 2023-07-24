LISTENING to the No Labels Movement — a group of concerned elected leaders and citizens “here for the common sense majority of Americans” — last week made me feel the group is on the right track in trying to steer our politics toward solving the country’s problems rather than continued bickering and partisanship.
The organization, which is made up of moderate Democrat and Republican leaders and supporters, has developed 30 “common sense ideas” to move our nation forward. These ideas were developed, the organization says, through polling average Americans the last two years.
Reading through the list of ideas you’ll find that each is a legitimate, difficult issue that needs to be dealt with — ideally in a way that addresses the concerns of all perspectives. The majority of Americans realize these “kitchen table issues” are real. Their continued presence as unresolved problems are impacting our everyday lives, that of our children and grandchildren, and the country’s ability to succeed in the future.
But what really tells me that it’s time for America and its leaders to adopt this problem-solving approach espoused by No Labels is that those entrenched in party politics — those who put party before country — are threatened by the movement.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and former Gov. Jon Huntsman, R-Utah, made no qualms about stating the obvious truth during a No Labels Common Sense Town Hall July 17 at the N.H. Institute of Politics: the entrenched political parties prefer the fighting, the negative discourse, and the chaos because it helps them recruit members, dollars and votes.
“The political parties’ business model is for the electorate to be divided,” Manchin said. “The common-sense majority has no voice in this country.” Added Huntsman, “We haven’t made problem solving a value.”
Extremist Democrats — and their compatriots in the mainstream media — began attacking the No Labels movement long before it held its first town hall. On the other end of the political spectrum, some call the No Labels followers “stooges for Trump.”
But the overflow crowd who came to listen to the speakers and filled the main hall 90 minutes before the event started appeared to be nobody’s stooge. They were average American citizens thirsting for reasonable and intelligent leadership by their nation’s elected representatives. And No Labels is smartly going directly to the people to get their message out — rather than highly produced television events. I hope they repeat this event in small, midsize and large towns across America to take their message directly to the people, bypassing the partisan media hordes bent on pushing more controversy instead of less.
Even the moderator of the talk tried to provoke the speakers, invoking a radical statement by a notorious U.S. House member, but neither Manchin nor Huntsman took the bait. Insulting and disparaging fellow political leaders and their ideas is not the No Labels style of persuasion. They masterfully redirect the conversation toward common-sense solutions.
While critics are focusing on the No Labels Movement supposed threat to run a third-party presidential candidate whose appearance on the ballot will benefit Donald Trump, don’t count on that. Their real intent seems to be to inspire voters to demand that our politicians work toward problem-solving instead of name calling.
Our nation will be better off if the organization simply succeeds in getting our elected leaders and future leaders to focus on the power we collectively have to solve our nation’s problems — and quit jockeying for power and attention so one party can defeat the other. Defeating the competition is the focus of sports, but it’s a losing proposition when it comes to governing a democracy. When each party is only trying to defeat the other, America loses.
No Labels is offering a fresh perspective, a reasoned way to work together to solve the nation’s problems. Their message is worth listening to — and sharing. Learn more at NoLabels.org.
Kelly Merritt is a former newspaper editorial page editor from West Virginia now living free in Atkinson.
