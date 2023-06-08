GREEN HYDROGEN (G-H2) will be a key new player in our planet’s clean energy future. It was a great disappointment for us to hear that New Hampshire opted out of the New England H2 research hub application for funding. This is a great time to explore the possibilities of using H2 energy.

With New Hampshire not a part of the New England H2 research hub team, will Massachusetts or Maine be chosen when the Gulf of Maine wind farm needs a mainland connection? What else will New Hampshire miss out on? Must our children wanting to work in the clean energy sector leave our state for work?

Dover’s Kent Howard is a community energy activist, author and journalist. Peter Somssich formerly served in the New Hampshire House on the Science Technology & Energy Committee. He lives in Portsmouth.

