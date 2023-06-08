GREEN HYDROGEN (G-H2) will be a key new player in our planet’s clean energy future. It was a great disappointment for us to hear that New Hampshire opted out of the New England H2 research hub application for funding. This is a great time to explore the possibilities of using H2 energy.
With New Hampshire not a part of the New England H2 research hub team, will Massachusetts or Maine be chosen when the Gulf of Maine wind farm needs a mainland connection? What else will New Hampshire miss out on? Must our children wanting to work in the clean energy sector leave our state for work?
Dover’s Kent Howard is a community energy activist, author and journalist. Peter Somssich formerly served in the New Hampshire House on the Science Technology & Energy Committee. He lives in Portsmouth.
IN THE FOURTH decade of the first century of the Common Era (or AD, if you prefer), a sect emerged within Judaism based on the life and teachings of a prophet we call Jesus. His real name is unknown. Since his initial followers were expecting his imminent return following his execution at th…
HERE IN New Hampshire, we are already in a new political season. So it’s not too early to appeal to candidates, and would-be candidates, who want our votes: Please take the Bible into account when you talk about migrants and immigration.
ACCORDING TO the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in five American adults live with a mental illness, and more than 1 in 25 adults live with a serious mental illness. This means that we all know someone who may need help, and as our mental health changes over time, i…
FOR MORE THAN 25 years I have worked with advocates across New Hampshire encouraging legislators to implement an adult Medicaid oral health benefits bill. Over the years, there have been a countless number of initiatives our foundation has supported to promote oral health access, but finally…