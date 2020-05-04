THE OTHER DAY I read an op-ed in the newspaper written by Sen. Melanie Levesque in which she advocated for automatic voter registration when someone obtains a New Hampshire driver’s license.

Does this mean that Sen. Levesque suddenly believes that voters should vote in the state where we hold a driver license? This would represent a huge change for New Hampshire Democrats. After all, hasn’t Sen. Levesque adamantly opposed New Hampshire’s Voter Integrity Law (which I voted for in 2017) that simply requires voters to be New Hampshire residents if they want to vote here?

Senator Levesque has argued for years that someone does not need to be a resident of New Hampshire in order to vote here, but rather that they just need to be “domiciled” in our state for any amount of time before the election. In fact, Democrats have argued that asking potential voters to obtain a New Hampshire driver’s license was too burdensome and disenfranchised their vote by not letting them choose which state they want to vote in. Have the Democrats changed their opinion? If we automatically register our driver’s license holders to vote, shouldn’t our neighboring states like Massachusetts and Vermont do the same? Wouldn’t that mean that all of those “domiciled” voters should vote in the state in which they hold a driver’s license?

It appears that Melanie Levesque believes that If someone holds a New Hampshire driver’s license and lives in another state, that they should vote in New Hampshire. However if someone holds an out-of-state driver’s license and lives in New Hampshire, they should still vote in New Hampshire.

The pretzel that Democrats must twist their brains into in order to come to this twisted logic is truly amazing, but I think we all know the truth of the situation. Democrats know that our surrounding neighbors are deep blue states where Democrats can afford to lose a few voters without jeopardizing their stranglehold on the political landscape. They also know that many people spend time in our state at vacation homes or as students and that most of these “domiciled” voters are Democrats. Thus, by allowing “domiciled” Democrats from our neighboring states to vote in New Hampshire, they may tip the scales in their favor.

I don’t think that this is right and each one of those votes is cancelling out the vote of someone that actually lives here and benefits or suffers from our elected officials’ decisions. So who is really being disenfranchised?

Sen. Levesque and I agree that voting is a fundamental right and one that everyone should participate in. I don’t want to see any voters disenfranchised and I agree that we should make it as easy as possible to cast your vote and elect people that will represent your hometown. However, I simply believe that voters should vote where they live.

Seems pretty logical to me.

Kevin Avard lives in Nashua and is a former two-term state senator. He’s a 2020 candidate for the District 12 state Senate seat.

Monday, May 04, 2020
Sunday, May 03, 2020
+2
Anne Botteri: Warden with a heart
Op-eds

Anne Botteri: Warden with a heart

  • Updated

A New Hampshire hero and mentor to many quietly left her post this week after 35 years of service to the state. Joanne Fortier held every position a woman can have in the state’s Department of Corrections from officer, to probation and parole, to oversight of community corrections and finall…

Bishop Libasci: Our brothers and sisters at risk are not anonymous
Op-eds

Bishop Libasci: Our brothers and sisters at risk are not anonymous

“The overwhelming majority of our people have met the demands of this war with magnificent courage and understanding. They have accepted inconveniences; they have accepted hardships; they have accepted tragic sacrifices. And they are ready and eager to make whatever further contributions are…

Friday, May 01, 2020
Alan Flanigan: In an emergency, you should still call 9-1-1
Op-eds

Alan Flanigan: In an emergency, you should still call 9-1-1

  • Updated

BY NOW, you’ve surely seen photos of emergency department workers clad head to toe in protective gear. They’re suited up to protect themselves when they care for COVID-19 patients. The images are surreal and provide a glimpse of what it takes to fight this pandemic. They’re also scary. But t…

Thursday, April 30, 2020
Chuck Douglas: CARES Act funding decision too long, only half right
Op-eds

Chuck Douglas: CARES Act funding decision too long, only half right

  • Carl Perreault

WHEN it comes to judicial opinion writing, haste can make waste. A very recent example of this is Superior Court Justice David Anderson’s opinion concerning control of over a billion dollars in federal funding for COVID-19’s financial impact through the CARES Act. Denying an injunction was c…

Wednesday, April 29, 2020
+2
Jennifer Horn: Quarantine may change how we measure relationships
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: Quarantine may change how we measure relationships

DAY 4,356 coronavirus quarantine: the natives are getting restless. Thunder, my 5-pound Yorkie Bichon, has taken over my laptop and refuses all social distancing guidelines. My favorite goodies keep disappearing from the fridge. Husband denies culpability while wiping the chocolate from his …

Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Robert Englund: Peace Corps exemplifies of what world needs now
Op-eds

Robert Englund: Peace Corps exemplifies of what world needs now

WITH the coronavirus pandemic turning the world upside down, it’s time we begin thinking about our best strategy — once the pandemic is over — for creating a nation that relies less on blame and finger-pointing and more on goodwill, diplomacy and mutual understanding. Fortunately, we already…

Monday, April 27, 2020
Sunday, April 26, 2020
Jeanne Hruska: Privacy shouldn't be sacrificed in drive to reopen NH
Op-eds

Jeanne Hruska: Privacy shouldn't be sacrificed in drive to reopen NH

THE Governor’s Economic Re-opening Task Force is meeting daily to determine how to reopen New Hampshire while maintaining public health. As the task fork undertakes its mission and the governor coordinates with neighboring states, there will inevitably be conversations about “contact tracing…

Steve Ahnen: Hospitals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic
Op-eds

Steve Ahnen: Hospitals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic

HOSPITALS in the Granite State have taken unprecedented steps to prepare for the potential surge of patients with COVID-19 who need hospitalization and the high-tech, life-saving care they provide. Part of that preparation included suspending all non-urgent, elective surgeries and procedures…