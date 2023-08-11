THE FIRST Amendment prevents Congress from impeding on Americans’ right to free speech. TikTok provides users with the ability to communicate with others, build communities and express themselves. While it may not be traditional, TikTok is a fundamental platform for speech in the digital age. Lawmakers cannot be allowed to ban TikTok and disregard the protections given to all Americans under the Constitution.

As a concerned citizen, I feel as though it is my duty to speak on behalf of New Hampshire citizens. Millions of Americans use TikTok daily, including small businesses and creators that depend on the app. Federal lawmakers in Washington may not realize the impact a TikTok ban would have on their constituents, but I cannot ignore this reality. Kingston is home to dozens of small businesses, many of these owners I know well and care for. Banning TikTok is more than just a political stance; it would mean hurting my fellow community members.

Kevin P. St. James lives in Kingston.

Thursday, August 10, 2023
Tuesday, August 08, 2023

Rep. Greg Hill: Preserve habitat and clean up the ocean floor

STATES up and down the East Coast are currently involved in projects to remove lost or abandoned fishing nets, crab pots, and lobster traps. The abandoned gear continues to catch lobsters and other marine animals who eventually starve to death and become bait to attract other creatures who t…

Di Lothrop: Deranged Left's blizzard of lies

Di Lothrop: Deranged Left's blizzard of lies

WE ARE bombarded daily with a cesspool of disinformation from the media, White House, and Democrats in Congress. Their constant false accusations, invented scandals, investigations, and public persecution of a former president is tedious.

Monday, August 07, 2023
Sunday, August 06, 2023
Frank Edelblut: Education choice will save public school

Frank Edelblut: Education choice will save public school

CONVERSATION about choice in education generally centers on the positive effect such programs have for students. From academic gains to improved student mental health, the overwhelming research consensus is favorable. EdChoice publishes a report, The 123s of School Choice, that consolidates …

Friday, August 04, 2023