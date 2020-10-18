NASHUA HAS taken a dark turn and the enemies of free speech and diversity of thought, with the help of Nashua Mayor Donchess, are doing a victory dance on our U.S. Constitution.

The Flag

On Saturday, Oct. 10, defenders of women’s rights, raised a flag at City Hall stating a simple message: “Save Women’s Sports” along with the phrase “Woman = Adult Human Female.” The flag was raised on the Citizen Flagpole, a public forum that is open to Nashua residents to display flags with a variety of views. In the past it has flown the gay pride flag and the Gadsden flag. The save-women’s-sports flag was to fly until Friday.

An application to display this flag was made to the City of Nashua and approved. The flag’s message was conveyed during that process, there was no bait and switch. The permitted flag that contained a simple, powerful message in support of correcting a wrong was raised.

The suppression

Then came an uproar from the perpetually enraged progressive cancel-culture community and the flag was taken down by two city workers last Sunday morning, the day after it had been hoisted.

A Facebook post last Sunday on the Nashua Civic Sounding Board group page by Brenna Connolly, president of the Greater Nashua Young Democrats, thanked Nashua public officials Mayor Jim Donchess and Alderman Jan Schmidt for their role in what is clearly an attack on the 1st Amendment.

Mayor Donchess later confirmed his involvement in his statements that are included in a New Hampshire Union Leader article (bit.ly/3nWc8SQ), “Flak over a flag in the Gate City”. As part of his justification for his free-speech suppression, the mayor is quoted as saying:

“Nashua is a welcoming community, in which we embrace all people and the contributions of all are celebrated and valued.”

One wonders if the mayor understands the irony of that statement given that he devalued and rejected the contributions of those seeking to protect women’s rights simply because they do not agree with his worldview and agenda.

It is cancel culture on ugly display and as Americans our condemnation of this type of free speech suppression should be universal.

Free speech is a core value

There are good, reasonable people who believe that a woman is an adult human female and who also believe that those advocating that men compete as women in sports are putting the safety of our mothers, wives, sisters and daughters at risk. And those people must be allowed to voice their opinion, even in Nashua.

No one has the right to silence speech that does not call for violence or hatred for any group. There is no “hate” in that flag’s message, it makes a statement of fact and a plea for change to protect the innocent. We have a right to say that truth however uncomfortable some are with truth being spoken, even in Nashua.

One of the core values on which this country is founded is attributed to Patrick Henry: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” I still believe that incredibly powerful and quintessential American sentiment regarding the individual’s right to speak freely, do you?

Whatever the personal beliefs of Mayor Donchess, they should not matter here. Freedom of speech must be sacrosanct or we are lost as a country.

And of course, actions speak louder than words. I challenge Mayor Donchess to go to City Hall and personally raise that flag again! Feel free to say while doing so: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” It’s the American thing to do.

Nashua resident Kevin Scully is a Republican running for state representative in Ward 6.

Friday, October 16, 2020
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Julia Williams: Democracy is not a spectator sport
Op-eds

Julia Williams: Democracy is not a spectator sport

MY FATHER, John Lynch, first ran for governor of New Hampshire when I was 15 and was in office until I was 23. I have been exposed to politics for a significant part of my life and I’ve always enjoyed being involved in campaigns, but this election feels different. This year, I decided to tak…

Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Todd Selig: The best leaders put the people first
Op-eds

Todd Selig: The best leaders put the people first

I’M DISHEARTENED. Disheartened not because I want to see a conservative or liberal agenda forge ahead in Washington, D.C. more quickly than it can or perhaps should, but rather because our elected officials at the national level in particular seem to have forgotten what it means to be leader…

+2
Priscila Cevallos and Amal Cheema: NH needs safer voting policies
Op-eds

Priscila Cevallos and Amal Cheema: NH needs safer voting policies

AS MEDICAL STUDENTS, we are trained to take care of the whole patient. During clinic visits, we ask patients about their social history: housing, occupation, mental well-being, substance use and safety. These questions give us insight into our patient’s health risks, as we know social driver…

Saturday, October 10, 2020
Op-eds

Sen. Shannon Chandley: PFAS fight isn't over

OVER THE past two years, it has been my privilege to represent District 11 in the New Hampshire Senate. These last months have been among the most trying times we have faced as a state. When the session began in 2019, no one could have predicted the complications, the devastating loss, and t…

+2
Steven Borne: Far worse than partisan divide
Op-eds

Steven Borne: Far worse than partisan divide

HYPER PARTISANSHIP, national polarization, party politics bleeding into areas it does not belong, and a dysfunctional congress are no longer the biggest threats to our democracy. The cult like, self-identification of Trumpism is beyond political division and is pulling our nation into fascism.

Thursday, October 08, 2020
Robert J. Lynn: Feltes should reconsider judicial litmus tests
Op-eds

Robert J. Lynn: Feltes should reconsider judicial litmus tests

IN THE INTEREST of full disclosure, let me begin by saying that, although I had no political involvement whatsoever during the nearly twenty-seven years that I served as a judge in New Hampshire, since retiring as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court a year ago I have entered the…

Janet Ward: Sununu, the wizard of Oz
Op-eds

Janet Ward: Sununu, the wizard of Oz

FOR MANY VOTERS, including some independents and even Democrats, Chris Sununu may appear to be competent and moderate. Many hours of television coverage during this pandemic have given the governor plenty of opportunities to project this illusion. Yet, when we think more deeply about our sit…

Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Op-eds

David Scott: Clenched fist of Congressman Pappas

DURING HIS 2016 CAMPAIGN for Congress, candidate in New Hampshire Chris Pappas wore a shirt with a picture of a clenched raised fist with the word “Resist” on it. If you’re a student of history you’ll recognize the symbol, it’s the badge of the Italian communist students group who called the…

Monday, October 05, 2020
Wayne Fuller: Turn down the noise and vote
Op-eds

Wayne Fuller: Turn down the noise and vote

FEAR AROUND voting seems to be everywhere these days. You hear this fear on social media, the radio, cable TV, in mailings, and in emails you receive. Some claim that the election is rigged. Others are concerned that the election is going to be stolen. Still others fear that mail-in ballotin…

Sunday, October 04, 2020