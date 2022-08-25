BACK IN THE DAYS of Thomas Edison, the electric system was originally designed to serve customer load in one direction. There were large, centralized energy producers and everyone else was a consumer of that energy, and all the equipment along the way was built with unidirectional purpose. Electricity flowed like a river from the source to the customer.
The grid today is much more complicated. With the advent of localized power generation options like rooftop solar panels, electricity can now be created by end users anywhere on the grid and often produces enough excess energy to create power flow in the opposite direction, towards the transmission system, to be utilized elsewhere. Powerlines are suddenly two-way streets for electricity to travel.
On top of accommodating multi-directional energy flow from ever-increasing generation from renewables like wind turbines, a modern grid must also prepare for the push towards electrification (electric cars, for example) that will increase the load on the system.
To meet the many competing needs of this evolving energy landscape, the electric grid needs to adapt. Utility companies like Unitil work behind the scenes to design and operate a system that can meet everyone’s needs safely, reliably, and at an affordable cost. By modernizing the grid, utilities empower customers and regions to maximize the value of distributed energy resources (DER) and reduce their carbon footprints.
DER: What it is and the benefits
Distributed energy resources are small-scale units of local generation connected to the grid at the distribution level. The most common example is rooftop solar, but DER also includes hydro power, wind turbines, battery storage, electric vehicles and chargers, trash burners, and more.
DER provides several benefits to individuals, communities, and the environment. For one, the advent of DER has allowed customers increased control over their energy usage profiles. There are also several financial incentives, as customers can benefit from rebates and credits on top of an already reduced electric bill.
The clear environmental benefits of DER are likely the most well-known. By producing renewable energy and minimizing reliance on fossil fuels, DER can, at scale, drastically reduce emissions and shrink one’s carbon footprint.
DER also supports the system as a whole. For example: The highest output of solar is in the middle of a sunny day. The peak demand on the electric system, however, is closer to dinnertime, when the ability for solar to generate energy typically dips to under 10% of capacity. Through energy storage, we could store that energy by charging a large-scale battery during off-peak hours and discharging it during peak demand.
Grid advances to maximize value of DER
By constantly modernizing the grid, utility companies create a system that ensures all customers who want to participate in DER can do so, and that the renewable energy they create will be maximized safely and reliably.
Without the right infrastructure, too much generation on a system can cause high voltage that affects other customers and creates dangerous overloads towards the transmission system. The grid also needs the ability to seamlessly switch between solar and more traditional, centralized energy sources if a mid-day thunderstorm descends and blocks out the sun, for example.
Behind-the-scenes DER engineering
Let’s say a customer wants to purchase an electric vehicle (EV) or install rooftop solar. First, the utility reviews their application and decides if the proposed addition will translate into added load or generation. Then we analyze how it will affect the service from the customer’s house to the transformer supplying that house. Then we look at the transformer and the other houses or buildings it serves — do the neighbors have DER or EVs as well? Can the transformer support the entire load? If not, we upgrade the transformer.
Zooming out, we then look at the electric lines serving the neighborhood. Do they have enough capacity to serve the neighborhood? We repeat this analysis all the way back to the substation.
Each of these steps is informed by back-end engineering that optimizes systems, reduces losses, provides savings, and pushes those savings onto other customers.
Key takeaways
The grid is becoming increasingly complicated with the proliferation of DER, energy storage, and electrification. Despite these complexities, the benefits these new technologies create for customers, communities, and the environment are well worth it.
Every day, your local utilities work behind the scenes to enable DER in ways that wouldn’t be possible without the constant efforts of smart, proactive grid modernization. To continue to meet our customers’ evolving energy needs, it will be important for utilities to work with their customers as trusted partners and energy advisors. If you’re sitting on the sidelines because you don’t know where to start to take control of your energy needs, we want to be there to give you the resources you need to take the first step. Together, we can all work towards a clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy future.
Kevin Sprague is vice president of engineering for Unitil, where he has held various engineering roles for 25 years. He lives in Dover.
