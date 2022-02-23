IN 2021, New Hampshire was named the best state for taxpayer return on investment for the second year in a row. Many Granite State residents choose to live here because of our state’s low but efficient tax collection system. After all, our state motto is “Live Free or Die.” That is why I am concerned about proposals being debated in Washington, D.C. that would give the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) the added mandate of generating automatic tax returns for every American.

First and foremost, the IRS cannot handle this massive additional responsibility. President Barack Obama’s former federal chief information officer recently concluded, “An effort to have the IRS offer pre-prepared tax returns would be operationally impractical, prohibitively expensive, legally questionable, and would likely fail to deliver on the promised benefits.”

As it stands, the IRS is having difficulty completing its existing responsibilities. The National Taxpayer Advocate, an independent IRS watchdog organization within the Treasury Department, recently released a blistering report finding, “the IRS is in crisis.”

Tens of millions of taxpayers were forced to wait much longer than normal for the IRS to process their returns, respond to correspondence, or return refund or deduction checks. As of early January, the IRS still has 6 million unprocessed returns from last tax season, forcing many hardworking Americans to wait on the returns and deductions they are rightfully owed.

Under a government-run tax preparation system, taxpayers would have to interact directly with the IRS to answer questions or fix errors on their automatic returns. But this poses serious logistical challenges. The same report from the National Taxpayer Advocate found that only 9 percent of calls to the IRS customer service lines were answered by a representative.

These issues have not been fixed. In January, Treasury Department officials warned that taxpayers will face a “frustrating season” caused by an IRS stretched incredibly thin under its current duties. I’m astounded that some lawmakers in Congress believe giving the agency more responsibilities is a prudent move.

Secondly, charging the IRS with both collecting taxes while also helping taxpayers maximize deductions is a clear conflict of interest. The IRS exists to maximize revenue for the federal government, not taxpayers. The same agency cannot be trusted to have the best interest of taxpayers at heart. Most Americans want to have someone in their corner who advocates for their financial interests, whether that is a certified public accountant or even free online tools.

Taxpayers should also be wary of giving the IRS the additional personal data and information required to generate an automatic return. In 2016, hackers stole more than 700,000 social security numbers during a data breach. In 2017, the IRS also formally apologized for using confidential information to target certain organizations for their political beliefs.

A government-run tax preparation system is unnecessary, would overload an already overburdened IRS, and would represent a clear conflict of interest. As a voice for the hardworking taxpayers of New Hampshire, I urge Senator Maggie Hassan to work with her colleagues to reject these misguided proposals.

Kevin St. James is an Exeter firefighter/AEMT and a selectman in Kingston, where he lives.

Sunday, February 20, 2022
Friday, February 18, 2022
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Rep. Sue Homola: Improve election integrity with a limited audit

Rep. Sue Homola: Improve election integrity with a limited audit

TWO BILLS aimed at auditing the November 2020 election were heard in the House Election Law Committee recently, one of which was HB 1473. Getting lost in the media reporting are some relevant facts from HB 1473 testimony, which highlights why we need to evaluate this past election to ensure …

Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Brian Ryll: New Hampshire’s fire service epidemic

Brian Ryll: New Hampshire’s fire service epidemic

GONE ARE THE DAYS that New Hampshire fire departments received an influx of applications from motivated new recruits. A noble calling that was once highly desirable is now suffering from an epidemic like none it’s ever seen.

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Kate Frey and Paula Mackinnon: Childhood immunizations save lives

NOW, midway through the 2022 legislative session, New Hampshire lawmakers are continuing to review more than 40 bills that, if passed into law, would undermine our public health infrastructure like never before. These bills, which would prohibit our businesses, schools and other organization…

Monday, February 14, 2022
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Rep. Jason Osborne: Democrats in lock step on their extremist agenda

Rep. Jason Osborne: Democrats in lock step on their extremist agenda

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE legislature has a proud tradition that every bill introduced receives a public hearing and gets an up or down vote by the full House. Every member elected has the right to file any legislation they believe may benefit our state, whether it is on behalf of a constituent, an …

Friday, February 11, 2022
Chris Pappas: Pelosi was wrong to oppose ban on insider stock trades

Chris Pappas: Pelosi was wrong to oppose ban on insider stock trades

THOSE IN THE PUBLIC TRUST who have been elected to serve, or who are seeking public office — from the White House to the local School Board — have a responsibility to live for the public rather than off the public and to never abuse their trust or office to seek personal gain.