NEW HAMPSHIRE’s Manufactured Housing Board is a fair place for residents and managers of all manufactured-home parks, regardless of ownership structure, to bring their disputes without incurring prohibitive attorney fees.

As homeowners and board members of New Hampshire’s resident-owned communities (ROCs), we urge the preservation of this board and the passing of Senate Bill 203, which gives more representation to resident owners like us.

Kim Capen, president of MOTA, lives in Goffstown. Pam Rothgaber is board president of Friendship Drive Cooperative in Salem. David Kirsch is board president of Brookside Cooperative in Hill.

Thursday, April 13, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald: Cover anti-obesity medications under Medicare

FOR NEARLY a quarter of a century, we have been living with an epidemic of obesity. But since the CDC declared obesity an epidemic in 1999, efforts to address it have been ineffective. As we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic and into our new normal, it is imperative that we tackle this crisi…

Monday, April 10, 2023
Sue Homola: 272 don’t care if legal pot hurts NH

RECENTLY, a bill to legalize recreational marijuana (HB 639) passed in the State House by a vote of 272-109. This was done on a Roll Call vote, which shows how each representative voted and it is documented on the NH General Court website. HB 639 will now go to the Senate for consideration.

Sunday, April 09, 2023
Shannon McGinley: NH’s extremist pro-abortion Republicans

I’VE BEEN fighting for the lives of preborn children in New Hampshire for decades. There are many enviable aspects about our beautiful state that set us apart from the rest of the country. But, when it comes to our Republican Party and abortion, we are standing out for all the wrong reasons …

Friday, April 07, 2023
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Brendan Williams: Federal staff fiat would shutter nursing homes

FOR LONG-TERM care providers reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, Governor Chris Sununu’s proposed budget offered hope. Not only did he propose across-the-board Medicaid funding increases, but we have seen legislative acknowledgement that more is needed.

Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Sen. Maggie Hassan: A bipartisan path forward to lower drug costs

OVER 18 years, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has collected more than $13 billion in revenue for a medication used to treat narcolepsy. And using an obscure patent rule, Jazz has blocked competitors from coming to market, keeping prices artificially high and denying consumers more choices.