“FURNITURE is a good place to start,” are words that changed my life.
In 2013, Julie Weymouth and I sat down with the chaplain at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Like most Granite Staters, we had family and friends that served in our armed forces and felt that we weren’t doing enough to honor their service and give back. We didn’t know where to start, but we had a singular goal: learn what we can do to support our veteran community in New Hampshire. We had no idea where this amazing journey would take us or the impact it would have nearly 10 years later. However, we knew where to begin.
“Furniture is a good place to start,” was the advice the chaplain gave us. From there, the Homeland Heroes Foundation was born.
When I first met Gail Huff Brown in 2013, all we had was an 8x10 storage unit and a burning desire to give back. Gail and her husband, Senator Scott Brown, came to my house to learn about the Homeland Heroes Foundation and offer their support. I knew right then that Gail and Scott truly understood the importance of our work and mission statement to support New Hampshire’s veterans “in their time of need to help restore a sense of community, independence, and well-being at home.”
For Gail, service to those who have served has never been political, it’s been personal. Her commitment to organizations such as Homes For Our Troops and Veterans Count has never been about a photograph or a headline, but about the opportunity to give back and to give veterans a voice. It became clear to me in 2014 when Gail visited my house that she was driven by compassion to make our veterans’ lives better — to offer a hand up to those in need.
In 2016, Gail toured the Middle East with Armed Forces Entertainment, a group dedicated to providing entertainment to more than 160,000 service members each year, with her daughter Ayla Brown. For Gail, this was not an opportunity to bolster her resume, but to learn about the conditions our service members experience every day. She carries the stories of the service members she met with her each day and uses these as a reminder to herself to continue to be a voice for our service members, especially when they come home.
While many veterans are able to transition to civilian life well, some lack even basic staples such as a bed to sleep in and a dresser to store their clothes. When many veterans return from war, their lives become difficult and plagued by financial instability, struggles with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, physical limitations, and the foreignness that is their new civilian workplace.
Gail Huff Brown shares our belief that these veterans served our country and that they are American heroes. They protected our homeland, defended our freedoms, and served as a force for peace around the globe. As a Granite Stater, as a military wife, and hopefully soon as our Congresswoman, Gail believes that it is our responsibility and privilege to give back.
For too long, the Department of Veterans Affairs has neglected our men and women who served in the armed forces. Veterans have been left in the hallways to die, indigent veterans are forgotten, and Congress has failed to act. We can do better and our American heroes deserve better.
New Hampshire veterans desperately need a voice in Washington. They deserve a congresswoman who believes that working with each veteran is a blessing, not a statistic, and will relentlessly advocate on their behalf.
For 30 years, we invited Gail Huff Brown into our living rooms as she reported people’s stories. She pursued the truth, asked the hard questions, and was a leader for those in need of a voice. In Washington, Gail will be a fierce advocate for our veterans – unrelentingly pursuing solutions, asking tough questions of those in power, and demanding action for our veterans.
Our veterans signed up to give us everything, defend our freedoms, and fight for our country. They deserve a voice like Gail Huff Brown in Congress.