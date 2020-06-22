THE GLARING double standard for Republican women is back again, this time in the form of New Hampshire Democrats’ demeaning response to New York Rep. Elise Stefanik’s endorsement of Matt Mowers in the First Congressional District Republican primary.
As soon as the news came out, Democrats took to social media to insult Stefanik, calling her a Trump puppet and attacking her for standing up to Democrats during the sham impeachment hearings held back in January. One Twitter user compared Rep. Stefanik to a “stray cat.”
If Republicans made any of these comments about a well-known congresswoman endorsing a Democrat primary candidate, state Democrats would cry sexism. But since Stefanik doesn’t pass their liberal woman litmus test, it’s perfectly acceptable.
No matter what they say or do, Republican women always face the same sexist attacks from Democrats. As far as they are concerned, conservative women are just following orders from their male bosses, colleagues or family members. Rep. Elise Stefanik is consistently called a puppet for President Donald Trump and her male colleagues in Congress. Let’s face it, Democrats just can’t admit that they are intimidated by women who think for themselves. That’s why they’re attacking Stefanik yet again.
The sexist response from New Hampshire Democrats isn’t surprising since they refuse to accept that they don’t have a monopoly on strong women in Congress. Rep. Stefanik has been a thorn in their side since the impeachment hearings. She embarrassed House Democrats, so they attack her at every turn.
Elise Stefanik and Matt Mowers scare Democrats because they represent the new generation of leaders that America desperately needs. The Democratic Party is full of old politicians desperate to hang on to the power they’ve had for decades — just look at Nancy Pelosi.
New Hampshire Democrats are determined to protect career politicians like Rep. Chris Pappas. Pappas votes in lockstep with Pelosi and the far left in Washington. That’s why we need more conservative leaders like Rep. Elise Stefanik and Matt Mowers representing us in Congress.
Rep. Stefanik is right to support Matt Mowers in the First District primary. Just like Stefanik, Mowers is a proven advocate for President Trump’s America First agenda. I trust Matt Mowers to stand with Rep. Elise Stefanik and the President and oppose the Democratic Party’s socialist agenda.
Matt Mowers’ endorsements from conservative leaders like Stefanik further prove that he is the best choice to take on Chris Pappas and Nancy Pelosi in November and win back the House Republican majority. He will stand up for New Hampshire workers and families, protect our constitutional rights, and support our military and law enforcement.
The New Hampshire Democrats’ disgusting attacks on Rep. Elise Stefanik are yet another example of the double standards that conservative women face in politics. Democrats refuse to accept that there are strong female voices in the Republican Party because it doesn’t fit their narrative. Good for Rep. Stefanik for standing strong against their attacks. Elise Stefanik and Matt Mowers will make a great team in Washington.