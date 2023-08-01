THERE WAS a time when people could dismiss drug overdoses as something that happened to other people. Not anymore. Today, most people know someone — relative, friend, neighbor — who has died from the fentanyl crisis overwhelming our country.

I should know. A few years ago, my brother’s wife thought she was taking a Percocet but it was laced with fentanyl. My niece and nephew lost their mother.

Hudson’s Kim Rice is a former state representative and served as Republican speaker pro tempore.

Sunday, July 30, 2023
Friday, July 28, 2023
Hanan Babikir Bedri: Beat the heat this summer

WHAT’S BETTER than a beautiful summer day in New Hampshire? The season can be a joyful break from dark days and harsh winters, a time to enjoy our state’s stunning landscapes and relax with family and friends. Unfortunately, with summer sun comes an under-discussed public health threat: heat…

Thursday, July 27, 2023
Dr. Richard B Friedman: Too soon for 'No Labels' presidential candidate

I HAD the opportunity to attend the No Labels Town Hall at St Anselm’s Institute of Politics last week and came away disappointed. I had hoped I would hear solutions presented by this new less-partisan movement, but I was mistaken. While their Common Sense pamphlet contains worthwhile goals,…

Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Monday, July 24, 2023
Kelly Merritt: Established political powers are threatened by No Labels

LISTENING to the No Labels Movement — a group of concerned elected leaders and citizens “here for the common sense majority of Americans” — last week made me feel the group is on the right track in trying to steer our politics toward solving the country’s problems rather than continued bicke…