THE TOP THREE questions on the mind of most Americans are, how could so many people follow President Donald Trump, how did we get to an attempted coup and, most importantly, who will save us? I genuinely believe I have the answers and, you should know, this knowledge was acquired over the course of my 52-year lifetime.
Raised by a Vietnam veteran deeply affected by the many traumas of war, I spent my childhood in sporting clubs enjoying wholesome outdoor activities, learning to shoot guns competitively and for fun. These were very enjoyable experiences within a family-oriented, close-knit community of like-minded average Americans. When I married my husband, whose background was similar to mine, and this commonality led us back to competitive recreational shooting sports and this community, where we remained until approximately two years ago.
Each of the last 20 years of this association became progressively more uncomfortable as we continued to mature and grow, prompted to think independently about social, economic and world issues by a diverse group of friends and acquaintances. Eventually, participation became tenuous as we became increasingly unable to tolerate the constant undercurrent of, and yes blatant at times, anger, hatred and racism.
Our decision to take a break from those sports we love was one of the most painful choices of our lives. Through this experience as a socially liberal individual, I gained a unique understanding of these of our fellow Americans.
To the first and second question, the most vital piece of information is that our president did not win this crowd over one by one through his actions or deeds. He simply harnessed an already cohesive group by playing on this collectives’ deepest fears, hatred and self-righteous anger. Emotions sown for generations at every sportsman’s club meeting; a constant and ever-present mantra that “they” want to take away your Second Amendment and other rights, and “they” are anti-American, and it is “our” duty to defend the Constitution.
We have watched their anger, outrage and fear increase with every socially progressive step forward, convinced by the extreme right rhetoric that every freedom or right fought for and obtained by any group with an opposing view somehow took something from them. They have been trapped in an echo chamber run by an NRA gone off the rails.
As gun violence increased, they have been convinced to abdicate their civic responsibility to even engage in conversation on this topic, being told over and over that if you even speak to a liberal about gun violence you are opening the door for them to strip you of your rights. President Donald Trump simply put a tap into a tree with branches laden for generations by the feeling of overwhelming responsibility of being the only true patriots left to defend the Constitution and full of abject fear of losing their way of life.
Now we are overwhelmed by the sap gushing out of that tree that has culminated in an attempt to overthrow the very Constitution they think they are defending.
I hope this is the culmination, however, as I watch some of our leadership continue to refuse to tell these people the truth, I fear much worse is yet to come.
And finally, who will save us? The middle. The moderate. The average Americans both liberal and conservative, who now need to recognize our civic responsibility to respect these fellow Americans by telling them the truth, putting to bed the baseless lies used to manipulate them into actions that, though their intent was to defend the United States against tyranny, were clearly in support of a tyrant intent on destroying democracy by his attempt to retain power.
While there must be consequences for the actions of those involved with what can only be described fairly and objectively as an attempt to overthrow our democracy, we must move forward with compassion and respect to support these members of our community. We must make them feel welcome to let go of the fear so deeply sewn into them and once again rejoin conversations intended to solve the problems of America while preserving the rights and protections guaranteed for all of us under the Constitution.
Our forefathers paved the way to resolution through the United States Constitution, all we need is to walk down the path. They not only have a right to, but a responsibility to take a seat at the table to discuss the issues and fears that affect them. To yell at the table from the sidelines does nothing. No one should get to cry “it is not fair,” while refusing the opportunity to participate in discussion about what is fair. This needs to start immediately with our senators and Congress telling them the truth and disavowing the lies and actions of some of their very own members.