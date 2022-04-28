WE ARE IN the midst of the “Great Resignation” — a time, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, when millions of Americans have voluntarily left their jobs. This en masse departure hit an all-time high last November, when 4.5 million people in the United States quit in just one month — 33,000 of them right here in New Hampshire.
Among the impacts in our state and across the country has been an unprecedented talent shortage, with 69% of U.S. employers struggling to fill positions — that’s a 15-year high.
Fortunately, here in the Granite State, we have our eyes on the long game. From our Job Corps Center, which teaches youth the skills they need for careers in our country’s fastest-growing initiatives, to afterschool and summer programs at YMCAs and Boys and Girls Clubs that provide expanded learning and workforce development opportunities for kids in grades K-12, we’re continually developing our state’s talent pipeline.
However, too many after-school and summer programs have recently had to close their doors due to a lack of funding. Unless we can allocate funds to them, we can expect to see more do the same. This is particularly troubling because 67,000 kids are waiting for an available program, and there is a mountain of evidence proving their value to families, schools, communities, and the economy.
After-school and summer learning programs offer opportunities for students to discover who they are and what they love to do. These programs prepare them for college, career, and their futures via engaging, applied-learning projects like independent study, hands-on STEM, mentorships and internships.
Decades of data show that kids who participate in after-school and summer programs gain significant and lasting benefits, like the ability to build healthy relationships and social skills, better academic performance, higher graduation rates, a positive STEM mindset and increased employability skills. In fact, a 2019 national study found that a majority of after-school students surveyed made significant gains in STEM engagement, career interest and knowledge, activity participation, and identity.
For example, Project SUCCEED (Schools Under Contract Creating Enriching Extended Days) in the Conway School District offers elementary school students five-day-a-week programming of STEM challenges in robotics, coding and math, and leadership activities. Innovative, career-oriented programs like this one teach essential skills that will serve kids for the rest of their lives, and New Hampshire parents agree; more than two-thirds say programs help young people gain workforce skills.
Fortunately, we have a tremendous opportunity through the American Rescue Plan to fund after-school and summer enrichment programs like this one. The plan gives New Hampshire’s school district leaders decision-making power over more than $350 million to help students recover from COVID-19. This means there’s potential to ensure after-school and summer enrichment that helps prepare our students for the jobs of tomorrow. But only if our school district leaders choose to allocate the funds in this way.
We must seize this moment to fund New Hampshire’s after-school programs, which are helping kids reconnect and re-engage as we emerge from the pandemic, support their academic success, and pique their future career interests. Schools and districts must maximize the impact of American Rescue Plan funding, including partnering with community programs as the legislation and evidence base recommends. If there was ever a time to finally adequately fund after-school programs, it’s now. We can’t afford to waste another day.