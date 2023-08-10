MUCH has been written about the benefit states receive from the CHIPS Act. A $52 billion investment in America’s semiconductor industry, this legislation promises to bring new high tech jobs to New Hampshire. While the CHIPS Act was a great first step in restoring a balanced and resilient supply chain, it doesn’t address the entire microelectronics ecosystem.
We still depend on Asia for almost all the components that semiconductors need to function. One such piece of technology is a printed circuit board or PCB. Often mistaken for simple green pieces of plastic, PCBs are in fact a complex and delicately engineered layer, connecting chips to electronic devices. Everything in modern life — from dishwashers to electric vehicles — require printed circuit boards to function.
PCBs are increasing in complexity as the semiconductor industry pushes the state of the art to new levels. New Hampshire is home to a number of PCB manufacturers and assemblers. One such company is Amphenol Printed Circuits, which has been investing in research and development and producing PCBs for critical defense and national infrastructure since 1978. The 350 men and women working at Amphenol and their New Hampshire suppliers understand their contribution to the microelectronics ecosystem, especially their support to our men and women in uniform. But they are part of an industry headed in the wrong direction. Despite inventing and leading in PCB technology, America still depends on China and other Asian nations for 96 percent of the PCBs made worldwide.
We appreciate what Congress did in the CHIPS Act to provide that initial investment that attracted private investment in the semiconductor industry. It means jobs and prosperity for our state. But our dependence on other nations puts at risk an uninterrupted supply of PCBs for critical infrastructure like telecommunications, banking, medical, and national security systems. All it would take is one political decision or natural disaster to choke off the supply of these vital microelectronics.
To address the entire microelectronics ecosystem, we call on Congress to pass H.R. 3249, the Protecting Circuit Boards and Substrates (PCBS) Act. The PCBS Act calls for 25 percent tax credit for companies buying American made PCBs along with a $3 billion investment in research and development, physical plant, and workforce development.
Now is the time to finish the work that the CHIPS Act started and help level the playing field for American companies and for New Hampshire.
Kurt Whitcomb is the general manager of Amphenol Printed Circuits in Nashua, New Hampshire. He lives in Bedford. Travis Kelly is chairman of the Printed Circuit Board Association of America. He lives in Fairfield, Connecticut.
