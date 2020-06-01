Kylen Wiggin: New Hampshire needs paid family leave

ON Nov. 9, 2018, my wife and I went into the hospital for the birth of our daughter. It was a planned C-section due to previous medical complications. When they wheeled her away into the OR, the nurses promised me that they would come back for me in a few minutes. I started pacing nervously in the room. We had waited two years for this day through frustration and heartbreak together; we’d finally reached the end of the line and my terror had reached its peak. Not only fear of medical complications or the surgical risk, but the existential fear that I think all new parents face down when that day arrives. How is my life about to change?

When I resurfaced from my thoughts and fears, I suddenly realized that nobody had come to get me. I ventured out into the hallway and looked at the nurses at the station: uh, they took my wife to the OR a few minutes ago and…?

Fortunately, they rushed me into the room in the nick of time. I didn’t miss anything.

Despite all my fears, though, there was one thing I never had to worry about: my job. I am immensely lucky to work for a company that provides 12 weeks (yes, three full months) of paid parental leave for both mothers and fathers on the birth or adoption of a child. My company helped with everything, and I spent November, December and January at home with my wife and child.

Not only did this allow me to participate in everyday activities usually left to mom alone --diaper changes, feedings, naptime and so much more — but when we began to struggle with feeding and were worried that our little girl wasn’t getting enough to eat, I was not stuck at the office trying to help my wife on the phone between meetings. I was right there, we got through it together, and the bond between all three of us was strengthened by the experience.

Only a nausea-inducing nine percent of U.S. employers offer some kind of paid paternity leave. More than 3 in 4 fathers have no choice but to be back at work within a week of their child’s birth, leaving their wife (who may not have much more leave than that herself!) to care for a helpless newborn on her own.

I am fortunate enough to work for a company with good policies. I believe that everyone deserves the same opportunities. Access to paid family and medical leave should not boil down to luck.

Caring for an infant is a full-time job all on its own. In New Hampshire, we pride ourselves on our state motto: Live free or die. Too often, we the people are robbed of our freedom by the whims of our employers, whether or not our boss, or boss’s boss, or HR department, deigns to offer us even the illusion of the freedom to do something as fundamental as caring for our children.

Paid family and medical leave should be a right, with mandatory participation to ensure that everyone is covered. New Hampshire workers deserve the fundamental freedom to care for their loved ones in their time of need. The market has failed us and the state government has the power to right this injustice.

The Legislature has passed a paid family and medical leave bill that would do just that. It will be sent to Gov Sununu soon. For the sake of NH families, he should sign it.

Kylen Wiggin lives in Rochester.

Monday, June 01, 2020
Kylen Wiggin: New Hampshire needs paid family leave
