AS MEMBERS of the New Hampshire business community and signatory building contractors with the carpenters union, we are strongly opposed to Senate Bill 61, the so-called “Right to Work” bill currently under consideration in the legislature.

“Right to Work” is bad public policy because it mandates government interference in a free market. If passed by the Legislature, “Right to Work” will intrude on our ability to freely negotiate contracts that we determine are in the best interests of our companies. This ill-conceived bill also has language that could criminally punish New Hampshire employers who might unknowingly violate the proposed law and it would require significant new taxpayer funding to increase the size of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s staff to enforce it.

Let’s also be clear that “Right to Work” isn’t about workers’ rights, instead it is an effort to weaken unions. But weakening unions not only hurts workers, it hurts our businesses and our communities.

Our business provides a significant number of jobs with good pay and competitive benefits for New Hampshire workers and residents. We consider the United Brotherhood of Carpenters a partner in our success because they help us deliver quality work to our clients in the most efficient manner. The union is an effective, solutions-oriented partner for us and other businesses.

This partnership also provides comprehensive, reliable skills training and professional development that is desperately needed in the construction industry. That’s something often discussed, but seldom delivered outside of unions. It is because where some see construction jobs as temporary or unattractive, we see them as rewarding careers where skills are valued and professionalism grows through mutual respect and cooperation.

The union shares those principles and that’s why our labor-management apprenticeship model is the most successful recruiting and retention tool available to our companies. By weakening unions and our training programs, “Right to Work” would make it harder for us to find and keep good employees in New Hampshire and that will hurt our company and the state’s overall economy.

While supporters of “Right to Work” often cite the potential economic benefit for states, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, a pro-business Republican, recently contradicted them on that score. Five years ago, West Virginia passed “Right to Work” and repealed the state’s prevailing wage. Each was promised to attract business and workers. Now Governor Justice acknowledges that it did not work and the promised influx of new businesses coming to West Virginia did not happen. “They didn’t come,” Justice recently said in a virtual town hall meeting as he talked about the state’s continued economic struggles.

We believe that passing “Right to Work” also will harm our communities because studies show states that have passed “Right to Work” have lower wages and health care coverage and higher rates of poverty. Pushing more people toward poverty and public assistance is not something we believe is good for our communities.

We call on our elected leaders to stand up for our businesses and our workers by rejecting SB 61.

Lance Mazzariello is president of Finish Installation of New England in Salem. Ray Houle is president of New England Finish Systems in Salem. Marco Plante is vice president of Save-On-Wall Inc. in Hudson.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021
