AS WE head towards the fall, we’re used to seeing those ‘back to school’ ads and sales splashed across the tv and newspapers but, this year is different. No ads, no sales, no buzz in the air. In a year that has seen Americans quick to choose sides on many issues, there is one thing on which a majority of parents, regardless of their political party agree: it is imperative for our nation’s children to go back to school. During this artificial interruption to our economy and lives, many parents are struggling to make ends meet and lack the resources to provide for their families during these trying times. It goes without saying that America’s schools play an important role in the development of our children, from providing meals, to allowing parents to go to work. And, without that support, the future of many children may be in peril.
Our children cannot stay isolated at home forever. Many parents rely on their children going to school so that they can go to work to provide for their families. With the economy reopening across the nation, millions of parents are returning to the workforce or back to their offices for the first time in months. These parents are left with a hard choice: do they stay home to take care of their children or do they go to work to provide for those children?
Many of these parents already struggle to provide for their families, and that is especially true for all the incredible single mothers in America. These parents simply can’t afford babysitters or caretakers for their kids. In some cases, school lunches are the only meals that children from impoverished families may receive in a given day. By closing our schools for the semester, we are putting many parents in a predicament that is detrimental to their family regardless of the choice they make. But don’t just take my word for it, according to a recent survey by the University of New Hampshire, more than two thirds of parents here in the Granite State agree: it’s time to send our children back. While parents have enjoyed the extra quality time they’ve had with their children, they also need to put food on their tables.
And, perhaps the one reason to send kids back that parents, government officials and school board superintendents need hear most: children are safe in schools. They are not affected by the coronavirus to the same degree as adults. In fact, 99.96 percent of coronavirus fatalities occur within the adult population and, of course, we can make exceptions for the children who may be vulnerable.
For children, school is a necessity. Period. They need those face-to-face interactions with their teachers and peers. Many of our K-12 educators have found it impossible to provide the same experience online as in a classroom. As a result, some students may even lose up to a full school year’s education. This is causing irreparable damage to the development of our children. How can they be expected to keep up at their educational level in the future when they are falling behind now? There are no positives to schools keeping their students at home.
And we can’t forget the social development of our children. Schools are connected to almost every aspect of a child’s life outside of family interactions. Whether sports, clubs, or socializing in cafeterias, kids need that interaction with others. This is especially true for children who may struggle with mental-health issues. Having that social interaction with friends could be a literal lifesaver for them.
Opening schools this fall is in the best interest of our parents and our children. We can’t force our parents into situations where they have to pick the lesser of two evils, and we can’t allow our children continue to suffer as the world moves forward. This is the future of our nation at stake. We cannot play politics when there truly is so much at risk.