MAYOR JIM DONCHESS vented at a recent Nashua Board of Aldermen meeting to justify the new legal manager positions to process Right-to-Know requests. He came down hard on myself and another citizen who are simply requesting public documents to understand what is happening in our city government. The mayor sounded scared and threatened. He made many statements that were not fact-based. As a lawyer, he came across uninformed.

Here are a few facts. The Nashua legal office is unwilling to work with citizens to clarify requests in an effort to help reduce the burden on the city. Citizens simply do not understand how our documents are maintained, city data is stored and what is involved in accessing the information. We often do not know the names of public reports. I have never been called by the legal office to ask for clarification on any of my requests, but rest assured I have been denied a great deal of information because the legal office applies “unreasonably described” to deny the documents.

The legal office is documenting all general communication from myself and Ms. Laurie Ortolano and creating a table for general questions. These are not Right-to-Know requests and most were not sent to the legal office. They are general inquiries that any citizen might ask in city hall. Why do our lawyers have to spend their time on this? The legal clerk expounded in the meeting about how much work cataloguing this information has been.

The mayor brought this position to the board three weeks ago. He claims the city has received a “deluge” of requests for two years. Corporate Counsel Steve Bolton told the Personnel Committee that this has been a growing problem for the last four or five years. Why wasn’t this position placed in the 2021 budget and fully vetted during budget season?

The Board of Aldermen approved it without even having a job description. This issue did not just creep up on the city.

Maybe there is some validity to Ms. Ortolano’s Right-to-Know lawsuit and the city feels like it’s time to look proactive. Good.

Will placing a Right-to-Know manager in a legal office that has stonewalled and backstopped the release of public documents open the door to responsive access? Let’s see.

Before the mayor appointed Kim Kleiner as administrative services director, residents could easily access documents. The building, tax and assessing departments all made documents easily available.

However, as soon as Ms. Kleiner came on the scene, public records were locked down and there has been nothing but problems. This is what happens when the mayor and aldermen appoint unqualified insiders to high-level city positions.

The mayor is just wasting more money for Nashua taxpayers. If he got rid of Ms. Kleiner and had the city go back to the way they were handling the Right-to-Know requests and restore honest dialogue, the residents would not have a problem.

That would be a true cost savings for Nashua.

Laura Colquhoun lives in Nashua.

Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Jennifer Horn: Tremendous loss and hope
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: Tremendous loss and hope

I’VE SPENT a lot of time lately thinking about loss and the burdens we bear as a result. Of course, there are great losses and small, some that we choose, and some that are thrust upon us no matter how hard we fight to hang on.

Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Monday, September 28, 2020
John Barthelmes: A life of service isn't for everyone
Op-eds

John Barthelmes: A life of service isn't for everyone

IT TAKES a certain person to dedicate one’s career to public safety. From police officers to firefighters to medical emergency responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic, our first responders share a common thread: their desire to care for others, while building relationships and trust within…

John Tobin: Key moment in the quest for fair school funding
Op-eds

John Tobin: Key moment in the quest for fair school funding

ALTHOUGH largely unheeded in the shadow of COVID-19 and the 2020 election, two simultaneous efforts to resolve New Hampshire’s longstanding school funding and property tax inequities have moved forward during the spring and summer. Both will reach crucial turning points in the coming weeks.

Sunday, September 27, 2020
Michael Conlon: On the brink of greatness
Op-eds

Michael Conlon: On the brink of greatness

THE HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY Attorney’s Office works with local law enforcement to administer justice and manage the prosecution of most felony crimes. In April 2018, before I took office, my predecessor, Dennis Hogan, tried to obtain $500,000 of additional funding and had called his office “on t…

Chuck Douglas: Why I can’t vote for Trump
Op-eds

Chuck Douglas: Why I can’t vote for Trump

I FIRST VOTED for a Republican presidential candidate in 1964 when I was 21 and head of Youth for Goldwater at UNH. Since then I have voted 13 more times for every nominee of my party including Donald Trump four years ago. I have been a delegate to four Republican National Conventions.

Friday, September 25, 2020
David Ports: YMCA needs Congress to act
Op-eds

David Ports: YMCA needs Congress to act

DURING the COVID-19 crisis, charities have been delivering services to vulnerable individuals and families across New Hampshire, but we’ve also been hit particularly hard by the pandemic with facility closures, declines in donations, cuts in program revenue and staff reductions. Without addi…

Thursday, September 24, 2020
Brendan Williams: Nursing homes left for dead
Op-eds

Brendan Williams: Nursing homes left for dead

IN THE federal government’s anemic effort against COVID-19, nursing homes have effectively been left for dead. Despite deaths that began with the February outbreak in a Kirkland, Wash., nursing home, hospitals were prioritized for personal protective equipment. Hospital workers were publicly…

Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Kathleen Sullivan: September disaster for Trump 
Op-eds

Kathleen Sullivan: September disaster for Trump 

IT WAS ONCE written of Chester Arthur, the 21st president, that “No man ever entered the Presidency so profoundly and widely distrusted as Chester Alan Arthur, and no one ever retired...more generally respected, alike by political foe and friend.”

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Janet Breslin Smith: Support and defend the Constitution
Op-eds

Janet Breslin Smith: Support and defend the Constitution

  • Updated

EVERY TIME military officers are promoted, they repeat the oath of office they took when first commissioned: “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”

Nejem Raheem: Droughts are real, leadership is needed
Op-eds

Nejem Raheem: Droughts are real, leadership is needed

AS THE Union Leader and many other papers have reported, all of New Hampshire is experiencing some level of drought and nearly one quarter of the state is experiencing severe drought (despite our recent batch of rain), according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Monday, September 21, 2020
Richard Knox: Fueled by the pandemic, broadband options multiply
Op-eds

Richard Knox: Fueled by the pandemic, broadband options multiply

THE PANDEMIC grinds on. A fraught new school year begins (sort of). Chilly weather brings ominous thoughts of how much more difficult it will be to keep distanced and stay safe. And hundreds of thousands in the Granite State struggle with maddeningly slow and unreliable internet service — if…

Sunday, September 20, 2020
+2
Beverly Stoddart: My name is Glory
Op-eds

Beverly Stoddart: My name is Glory

  • Updated

IN THE summer of 2010, I started seeing flags everywhere. It was like when you buy a new car and then start seeing the same vehicle on every street you drive. The official name is the “Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon,” also known as “frequency illusion.” No matter the name, during that summer, fla…