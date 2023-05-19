ACCESSIBILITY is an issue that affects all aspects of our lives. At the Regional Economic Development Center where I work as a graphic designer, it has picked up steam over the past couple years.
The REDC’s commitment to accessibility goes well beyond facilities that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), with accessible parking spaces, restrooms, braille signs, for example. We want to do everything possible to break down barriers to accessing our resources.
We think of accessibility in the broadest terms. Along with removing physical barriers, being accessible extends to folks for whom English may not be a first language or who may be unfamiliar with a financing or legal system different here than what was available where they come from.
For others, a barrier might be technology. They may lack internet access, a computer or a smartphone or experience with these.
REDC looks for ways someone’s needs aren’t being met to learn more and figure out new innovative ways to be more inclusive.
As a nonprofit and alternative lender for small businesses in New Hampshire, REDC must assure that the information we’re putting out has the best chance of reaching everyone that can benefit from our services. Over the last decade, digital transformation has democratized access to resources and information, but it also created new barriers.
To ensure that we are not excluding people without access to the internet from our funding and advisory services, we create and distribute physical flyers in libraries, community centers, cafes or public spaces. When creating digital content, we want to make sure that visually or hearing impaired can consume the information.
Something we, or any entity, can do is add alternative text to images to allow users to hear a description of it through screen readers. Captioning videos ensures that people who cannot hear what is being said still receive the message. Using social media, hashtags are more accessible to dyslexic folks if you capitalize each word.
When it comes to design, I not only have to consider everything mentioned above but also how colors can affect the accessibility of a document. I like to use an “accessibility checker” to assure colors are appropriate for the visually impaired or color blind. For example, a low-contrasting color combination might be readable in font size 16 but not at size 12. Lately, we’ve begun adding description tags for all the fields in PDF documents and forms to make navigation more accessible.
Language access is an essential part of REDC’s inclusivity mission. We translate our website into the top five languages in New Hampshire besides English through a plugin. We help our clients who don’t speak much English with access to a translator or interpreter. Our goal is that clients feel confident and comfortable working with us, so language is critical.
When we advise clients and provide design support, we advocate for accessibility. When I design a website for someone, I’ll mention Wix’s accessibility checker. I strive to design all websites, logos, branding, and marketing materials through the accessibility lens.
Many businesses would benefit from being more open to feedback about how well they communicate with all. Words matter in basic interactions, like how employees talk to customers or how copy is presented in marketing collateral or online.
Ensuring accessibility is a work in progress and a learning journey, one that is essential for nonprofit organizations to fulfill their mission and values. Nonprofits exist to serve the community, and it is our ethical responsibility to ensure that everyone in that community has equal access to our services and programs.
When REDC helps our micro or small business clients, they can then support their families, staff or community in new ways. Achieving accessibility requires a concerted effort and commitment to change. When done right it helps change even more lives.
Laura Harper Lake is a graphic designer and design adviser with the Regional Economic Development Center. She lives in Epping.
