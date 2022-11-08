WEARY VOLUNTEERS and candidates alike will gather in dimly-lit restaurants, hotel ballrooms, bowling alleys and theaters on Tuesday night to perform a critical final act in their campaigns — the concession.

It is said that President William McKinley received the first concession speech in the form of an 1896 telegram from William Jennings Bryant. While we consider these late-night announcements by losing politicians to be required, it is only since the advent of TV cameras, and Adlai Stevenson’s 1952 election night remarks, that the live-broadcast concession speech has become a marker of the closing of a campaign. Today, concession speeches in American politics are expected, even necessary acts, asking the defeated supporters to accept the loss and commit to a peaceful transition of power.

Laura Simoes is a PhD candidate in linguistics and communications at Hellenic American University, based in Athens, Greece, and Nashua. She is the executive director of the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications in Manchester.

Sunday, November 06, 2022
Karoline Leavitt: I'll champion NH's small businesses

WHEN GOV. Chris Sununu endorsed my campaign, he said, “Washington is broken, and it won’t get fixed if we keep sending the same people back there.” I couldn’t agree more — and that’s exactly why I decided to run for Congress in the first place.

Friday, November 04, 2022
Rep. Chris Pappas: Serving the people of New Hampshire

WHEN PEOPLE ask me what the best part of being in Congress is, I tell them it’s when I get on the plane to come back home to New Hampshire each week. That’s because I serve the people of New Hampshire, not party leaders in Washington, and it’s by listening to you that I understand the challe…

Thursday, November 03, 2022
Maurice Regan: Fear and loathing canvassing on the campaign trail

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE House of Representatives is, per capita, one of the largest legislative bodies in the world. My town of Pembroke has a population of more than 7,000 and has two representatives. If this were the ratio at the federal level, there would be more than 90,000 members of Congress…

Thad Riley: I believe in Bolduc, he believes in NH

I’VE SPENT this past year on the campaign trail running for governor. From Colebrook to Rindge to Gilford to Hampton to Franconia to Pelham and everywhere else in between, I met thousands of Granite Staters. I’ve been inspired, concerned, and motivated into action by their stories, and it ha…

Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Raymond Buckley: Vote for fighters, vote for Democrats

IN JUST a few short days, Granite Staters from the North Country to the Seacoast have the opportunity to elect strong, responsible leaders who represent our Granite State values. Whether in our federal offices, Executive Council, or state legislature we can elect leaders who will fight for N…

Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Rep. Steven Smith: Democrats have only snake oil to sell

THE BIZARRE and dangerous rhetoric of New Hampshire Democratic candidates for office and the state Democratic Party are a disservice to voters. You deserve to see the full picture. For months, the Democratic messaging machine has latched on to far-fetched, if not fabricated, talking points t…

Carl Anderson: Gatsas delivered for my town

THE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL is vitally important to the New Hampshire way of governance. The function of the council, oversimplified, is to control the purse strings of the state budget. The Executive Council must approve nearly all budgeted expenditures by state departments. They also approve app…