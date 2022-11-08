WEARY VOLUNTEERS and candidates alike will gather in dimly-lit restaurants, hotel ballrooms, bowling alleys and theaters on Tuesday night to perform a critical final act in their campaigns — the concession.
It is said that President William McKinley received the first concession speech in the form of an 1896 telegram from William Jennings Bryant. While we consider these late-night announcements by losing politicians to be required, it is only since the advent of TV cameras, and Adlai Stevenson’s 1952 election night remarks, that the live-broadcast concession speech has become a marker of the closing of a campaign. Today, concession speeches in American politics are expected, even necessary acts, asking the defeated supporters to accept the loss and commit to a peaceful transition of power.
All concession speeches follow a script with common properties: the losing candidate calls an end to the fight (often without saying he or she “lost”); there is some acknowledgement of supremacy by the opponent (we were beaten by the better team, we were outspent, we were swept up in a trend); there is some talk of the bigger idea — democracy, freedom, civic engagement; there is gratitude for all who helped the candidate; and there is a pledge to continue to fight (in other places of power) for the campaign’s thematic ideals.
These public performances, at a time of personal grief, are marked by the same qualities found in novelized dramas, with the tropes of war and surrender. Each speech of defeat plays out like an epic of ancient battles. The bloodied and beaten contender steps forward to acknowledge loss and to congratulate the foe. The concession telegraphs to supporters that the time has come to stop fighting, even when the candidate may be positioning him or herself for a future run.
Concession speeches are predictable, nearly rote. That is, if they happen at all. Recall the loss of Governor Craig Benson to John Lynch in 2004. Popular lore has it that Benson was begged by campaign advisers and supporters to make a concession speech. He refused. He was ahead of his time. Americans are still waiting for President Donald Trump to concede the 2020 election. Trump neither phoned President-elect Biden to congratulate him, nor addressed his supporters that November.
Some concession speeches are forgotten as more pablum of campaign consultants. Others, though, are remembered for honest emotion and dignity. Senator John McCain used his remarks in 2008 to usher in a new President saying, “In a contest as long and difficult as this campaign has been, his success alone commands my respect for his ability and perseverance… This is an historic election, and I recognize the special significance it has for African-Americans, and for the special pride that must be theirs tonight.” In his “Straight Talk Express” style, McCain also accepted responsibility for the loss saying, “Though we fell short, the failure is mine, not yours.”
In 2016, Hillary Clinton used her speech to inspire for the future. It is the first concession to show up on T-shirts and coffee mugs, with this quote, “To all the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams.”
Others show unexpected grace and humility, even when the campaign was marked by savage remarks. Senator Bob Dole, in 1996, said of President-elect Bill Clinton, “[He] is my opponent, not my enemy, and I wish him well and I pledge my support in whatever advances the cause of a better America, because that’s what the race was about in the first place.”
Some candidates leave the stage with resolve and strength after a loss, signaling a future battle. This fall, we heard U.S. Representative Liz Cheney say, after losing her primary fight in Wyoming, “I have said since January 6, that I will do whatever it takes to make sure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office, and I mean it. This is a fight for all of us together. I’m a conservative Republican. I believe deeply in the principles and the ideals on which my party was founded. I love its history. And I love what our party has stood for. But I love my country more.”
Perhaps Hubert Humphrey’s 1968 concession after losing to Richard Nixon is best remembered, if at all, for how it came to an end with a kind of rambling personal reflection, expressing the feelings of many failed politicians. Humphrey said, “As a matter of fact, I feel a great sense of both release and relief, and I hope and pray that all of you will feel the same way. I want you to be of good cheer. I’d like to have you feel a little happy.”
This election night, watch for the concession speech script to be pulled out and customized by each candidate. After all, grace in defeat is the best predictor of future wins when humility takes the microphone in that hotel ballroom or restaurant, set to the chants of disappointed supporters.
Laura Simoes is a PhD candidate in linguistics and communications at Hellenic American University, based in Athens, Greece, and Nashua. She is the executive director of the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications in Manchester.
