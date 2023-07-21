YOU MAY have found yourself scrolling late at night or sitting in front of the TV and seen ads for fast cash loans with little to no credit. Be aware that when it comes to extremely high-interest small business loans there is little room to prosper.
The Regional Economic Development Center (REDC) knows the problems that become evident in time after securing a loan with an exorbitant interest rate. The major one is obvious, the increased risk of default. A business takes on a high-interest loan and cannot generate enough revenue to repay it. If that leads to defaulting on the loan, it can have serious consequences for the enterprise’s credit worthiness and future ability to borrow.
Watch out for easy credit. Online loans with a 24-hour turnaround sound great but they come with enormous penalties. Take your time, do your research, and have a business plan in place.
Another serious problem is the strain on cash flow that comes from repaying. High loan payments eat into a business’s cash reserves making it difficult to cover other expenses or invest in growth opportunities. This can lead to a cycle of borrowing to cover old debt that is unsustainable.
Extremely inflated interest rates mean that businesses will end up paying more over the life of the loan, which can significantly increase the overall cost of borrowing and limit a business’s flexibility. We’ve seen effective interest rates on some products of 50% to 70%. That leaves businesses unable to pivot or adapt to changing market conditions as they scrape to satisfy repayment terms or collateral requirements.
It begs the question: What do you do if you’ve taken out such a loan and are struggling to find a financing institution that’s willing to work with you? REDC works in partnership with local lenders or independently to help small businesses secure the funding needed to complete projects leading to job creation.
We work closely with entrepreneurs to find the right loan program, helping them obtain capital to start or grow their small businesses.
When people come in, we talk about expectations and what a realistic income and cash flow will look like. With the help of our business advisors, we can get that terrible loan refinanced and put the client on a more linear path toward financial gains.
Laurel Adams, president of the Regional Economic Development Center, lives in Nottingham.
