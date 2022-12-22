ON DECEMBER 7, 2022, Fred Teeboom, a former alderman and self-represented, took the City of Nashua to the New Hampshire Superior Court for violating Nashua’s spending cap. I had the pleasure of attending part of the hearing. The city brought an entourage from its legal and finance offices. Attorney Steven A. Bolton presented for Nashua.

Mr. Teeboom articulately presented Nashua’s spending cap history. Currently, Nashua has not a single alderman who seems to fully comprehend the budget and can respond to citizen’s questions about the spending cap in a clear and precise manner. This failure of our elected officials, coupled to the demise of the local daily newspaper, opened, for Mayor Jim Donchess and CFO John L. Griffin, the opportunity to misrepresent the calculation of the spending cap.

Laurie Ortolano lives in Nashua.

Monday, December 19, 2022
Suzanne Gaetjens-Oleson: Open homes and open hearts needed

THERE MAY be a family in your social or professional circle that has a child with a developmental disability like Down syndrome or autism. Let’s call them the Smiths. Over the years, the Smith’s child Susan grows into adulthood, but, because she does not have the cognitive or physical abilit…

Sunday, December 18, 2022
Friday, December 16, 2022
Gail Huff Brown: Time for a conservative path forward

THE 2022 election cycle has come to a close with a new House Republican majority, some resounding losses, and a lot of questions. Pundits, talking heads, and Monday morning quarterbacks are still working to understand what happened on Nov. 8. What many hoped would be a Red Wave was underwhel…

Thursday, December 15, 2022
Joe Ribsam: Transforming and modernizing juvenile justice in NH

OVER THE last five years, New Hampshire has transformed the way it serves juvenile offenders. During this time, the number of youth in detention at any one time has fallen from a peak of 75 to an average of 12 — a reduction of 600%. This has been accomplished by redesigning the juvenile just…

Wednesday, December 14, 2022
James W. Dean Jr.: UNH proudly serves NH in many ways

ALMOST four years ago I announced a renewed commitment to the state as one of the University of New Hampshire’s four strategic priorities. In the pages of this publication, I shared our early progress. You told us the most important issues facing our state were education, health care, the ec…

Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Monday, December 12, 2022