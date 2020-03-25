Laurie Ortolano: Should you open your doors to revaluation?

THE MEASURE and List as part of a revaluation for all Nashua properties is starting now. Vision Government Solutions will be going through each ward over the next two-and-a-half years. All residents are being asked to open their doors and allow Vision entry to perform an inspection and take measurements of the interior and exterior of the property. This is necessary to accurately update the cards. The process will be complete in 2022 when a computer model is developed using data from sold properties to determine the assessments of the unsold properties.
State law allows residents to say no to entry and still appeal their property values through an abatement process should they feel that the new assessment is not fair. This has completely changed the effectiveness of a Measure & List. It appears, when considering other community Measure & Lists, property owners prefer to not open their door and folks that have done updates without a permit, definitely won’t open their door. There is no incentive to do so. So, the question is, should you open your door? I believe you should not and here’s why.
Currently, there is a system in place for property card changes whereby our assessors visit a property with a copy of the card, pencil mark-up the copy based on data changes they view, input the changes into the system in City Hall, then staple the marked-up copy to the new updated copy and file the document in the property record file. This becomes a public record for any Nashua citizen to review.
KRT, the previous contracted company, followed this same process in the past as will Vision now, but here’s the kicker: the legal office has taken the position that these marked-up paper copies, which under law must be returned to the city, cannot be viewed by the public. The city is claiming these are draft documents and are excluded from RSA 91-A Right-To-Know requests. This is being contested in court.
So, what’s the big deal? The audit trail for changes to property cards is no longer available to the public. It’s not just a problem for individual homeowners who might want to abate any changes. This also has implications on how the public is able to hold the assessing office accountable.
As the city promotes this Measure and List and revaluation as a solution to all our problems, there is a lot of data in these marked-up cards that allows us to see whether the city’s claims are true. How many homes were actually entered? How many new properties were found that had not been adequately assessed in the past or how many properties have dimension and data errors?
In this position, we have no ability to verify how changes are made and conclusions are drawn. It leaves us totally dependent on the city’s method and word. Our taxes shouldn’t be left to the alchemy. Since they believe they can hide our documentation from us, then keeping our doors closed would seem to be a reasonable response.