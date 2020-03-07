To the Editor: "Measure and List" for all Nashua properties is starting. All residents are being asked to open their doors and allow Vision Government Solutions entry to perform an inspection of the interior and exterior of the property. State law allows residents to say no to entry and still appeal their property values through an abatement process should they feel that the new assessment is not fair. So, the question is, should you open your door? I believe you should not and here’s why.
Currently, there is a system in place for the property card changes whereby our assessors visit a property with a copy of the card, pencil mark-up the copy based on data changes they view, input the changes into the system in City Hall. They then staple the marked up copy to the new updated copy and file it in the property record file. This becomes a public record for any Nashua Citizen to review.
KRT, the previous contracted company, followed this same process in the past as will Vision now, but here’s the kicker: the legal office has taken the position that these marked-up paper copies, which under law must be returned to the city, cannot be viewed by the public. The city is claiming these notes are draft documents and excluded from RSA 91-A Right-to-Know requests. This is being contested in court.
So, what’s the big deal? The audit trail for changes to property cards is no longer available to public. It’s not just a problem for individual homeowners who might want to abate any changes, this also has implications on how the public is able to hold the assessing office accountable.
As the city promotes "Measure and List" as a solution to all our problems, there is a lot data in these marked-up cards that allows us to see whether their claims are true. How many homes were actually entered? How many new properties were found that had not been adequately assessed in the past? How many dimensions errors were captured?
In this position, we have no ability to verify how changes are made and conclusions are drawn. It leaves us totally dependent on the city’s method and word. It’s my position that our taxes shouldn’t be left to this alchemy. Is it reasonable for us to open our homes when the city wants to hide documentation from us?
SCIENCE and scientific research require a sense of patience for accurate and reliable results. The present coronavirus situation is a good example.
DURING the Feb. 21 session of the state House of Representatives, the Democrat majority voted to reprimand seven Republican members for failing to comply with a House rule adopted earlier by the majority, which compelled all House members to attend a sexual harassment workshop scheduled by t…
”You don’t realize how easy this game is until you get up in that broadcasting booth.” — Mickey Mantel
IT WAS a heady time some sixty years ago. Change was in the air.
OUR immigration system is broken, plain and simple. I know this is something that everyone, regardless of political party or ideology, can agree on. Every year, hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants unlawfully cross over our southern border. However there are those who chose to try to …
WHEN WE talk about students who are not succeeding in our current education system, we often say that they “slipped through the cracks.” Well, what if we filled in those cracks so that students could move seamlessly from high school to college to the workforce?
THE HAPLESS Democrat Party can’t seem to get anything right. After watching repeated efforts to destroy Donald Trump’s presidency fizzle out one after the other, the Democrats couldn’t even manage to calculate the results of their own caucuses in Iowa.
Last fall, a longtime close friend, a Maine resident, told me and others in his large circle that he planned to end his own life at a date certain under Maine’s new assisted suicide law.
FEW THINGS are as central to the character of New Hampshire’s political and government environment than town meeting and democratic school board governance. Our town meetings are among the last bastions of pure, direct democracy in our country. Passage of HB 1451, a bill pending in the New H…
THE NEW HAMPSHIRE Republican primaries for our two congressional seats are proceeding down two distinctly different paths.
IN 2007, a new device, e-cigarettes, hit the U.S. market and revolutionized how Americans think about smoking. E-cigarettes have emerged as an effective tobacco harm reduction product that have helped more than three million Americans quit smoking combustible cigarettes.
MANY Granite Staters rely on constant and consistent access to their medications. For those living with multiple sclerosis (MS), epilepsy and other complex and chronic medical conditions, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment option; the prescription medications that work well for one pers…
IT’S OPEN season on patriotic Trump supporters, but you’d never know it from the media’s deafening silence on a rash of recent political attacks.
I BROUGHT forward the Born Alive Infant Act, SB 741, in order to ensure that a baby who takes its first breath receives all reasonable medical actions needed to preserve their life, regardless of the circumstances of their birth. Babies who take their first breath deserve a fighting chance. …
MEMBERS of the political class often simultaneously demonstrate ignorance and arrogance, but Michael Bloomberg’s comment about farmers takes him right to the top of that class.
WITH the First-In-The-Nation contest behind us and the presidential contestants on to other states, it is worth our time to do a little post-primary review. It’s always interesting – and, admittedly, fun — to look at the results, compare them to the predictions, and pick apart the field on w…