I AM WRITING in response to “Roe v Wade: Before and After,” where the Rev. Steve Edington uses the same arguments that it was supposed to make abortion “safe legal and rare.”
Contemporary Americans pride themselves on public policy based on science and reason, but Rev. Edington’s argument is an appeal to emotion.
Science tells us that the unborn are humans. Reason then, as the founders recognized, they are entitled to life. Without the right to life, there are no other rights.
Abortion is not “safe and rare.” In fact abortion has turned into a very profitable industry for the rich and powerful, one replete with the selling of preborn infant body parts.
In 1950 it was possible for a judge in Florida to write;
“A people unschooled about the sovereignty of God, the Ten Commandments and the ethics of Jesus, could never have evolved the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. There is not one solitary fundamental principle of our democratic policy that did not stem directly from the basic moral concepts as embodied in the Decalogue and the ethics of Jesus.”
1950 was only a few years after the Nuremberg trials in Germany, where high military officials were tried for crimes against humanity. Some of these people were doctors and others judges. The common defense was that they were only following orders and that everything they did was legal under German law written under Hitler.
The court convicted them because it recognized something higher-than-man-made law.
The thing that has made America different from Nazi Germany is that before Roe v. Wade we recognized and had respect for higher-than-man-made law.
During the founding period, Blackstone’s was the commentary on law. It would be impossible to understate its influence on the thinking of the founders.
Blackstone grounded all of his thinking in the recognition of natural law. The idea that there exists a law that is valid for all people at all times and all places. This thinking is a prominent feature of the Declaration of Independence.
”...all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
But Roe destroyed that distinction. It reduced all of us to being mere creatures of the state rather than free citizens made in the image of God.
I do not condemn women who have suffered having to make tragic decisions. But I would condemn those who have made a huge and profitable industry from that victimization.