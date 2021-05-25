THIS YEAR represents the 21st year of the New Hampshire Furniture Masters Prison Outreach Program (POP), which teaches men woodworking and furniture making in N.H. State Prison in Concord.
Initiated by a retired New Hampshire superior court justice, Kathleen McGuire, the program offers weekly classes taught by furniture masters Tom McLaughlin and Terry Moore. For 21 years, participants in POP have learned all aspects of furniture making from hand tool and machine use, to joinery and construction, inlay and veneer work, and finally sanding and finishing. Some of the astounding pieces of furniture, made by incarcerated men, have been exhibited and auctioned at events hosted by the N.H. Furniture Masters. Two pieces, a Shaker hall table and a desk and chair, are owned by members of the Sununu family.
POP has been incredibly successful because it allows participants to see what they are capable of creating with hard work and honest effort. POP is job training that is already making a difference. Some examples of success stories include Tim Eldridge, who upon reentry immediately got a job in a cabinet shop in Manchester. Donald Brier, having learned woodturning while in POP, upon release joined the N.H. League of Craftsman and received “Best in Show” for his segmented turned bowls. In fact, POP has been so successful there is a waiting list for men to join the program. Work from the program will be exhibited at the Furniture Masters Gallery in Concord in June 2021.
Woodworking requires patience, attention to detail, and focus. Learning how to build a piece of furniture, requires math and spatial understanding, as well as drawing, planning, and time management. These are essential skills necessary for a transition to a successful post-incarceration careers in construction and manufacturing.
The N.H. Correctional Facility for Women was on the cusp of beginning woodworking classes in their own prison outreach program when COVID-19 shut everything down in March, 2020. It currently offers training in graphic design/sublimation printing and Braille transcription, as well as courses that lead to a high school equivalency or college degree.
While these are important and beneficial offerings, they are not enough. A women’s POP would address a different, unique, and equally-important training opportunity — giving women the skills for high wage in-demand jobs.
A 2016 study by the NHDOC Family Corrections Center found that 116 female inmates reported having a total of 225 children, 17 years old and younger. The ripple effect of incarceration is huge. Barriers to education hinder work and economic mobility. According to a report by the Rand Corporation, people who participate in prison education programs are 13% more likely to gain employment after release than those who do not. New Hampshire has a choice to make knowing that 98% of inmates will be released at some point. Through education and job training we can create pathways to success, to not only empower those reentering society but their families as well.
While we certainly understand the demands of COVID-19 on the budget and the state of New Hampshire, it is paramount in this time of increased unemployment, a health crisis, and a racial reckoning, that we continue all efforts to prepare male and female inmates for the best possible transition upon release. As has become painfully clear throughout our year of COVID, we are all intricately connected to one another. When we fail to prepare New Hampshire’s inmates for a successful transition to life outside of incarceration then we fail our own communities as well.
To learn more about and support the Prison Outreach Program and its history and success in the Granite State, check out furnituremasters.org/prison-outreach.