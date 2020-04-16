“IT WAS the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness.”A Tale of Two Cities

Charles Dickens’ words may aptly be applied to 2020 New Hampshire vs. 2010 New Hampshire — and an age of wisdom vs. an age of foolishness regarding state fiscal policy.

Leadership matters and we’re fortunate that in the last four years Governor Chris Sununu enhanced our financial stability by using one-time monies for one-time projects and restocking our “Rainy Day Fund,” increasing it to a record $115 million.

Consider that a decade ago the legislature nearly depleted that fund, and on top of that bonded operational expenses, thus increasing long-term debt obligations. Governor Sununu’s financial leadership saved our state.

Cast your minds back to 2009-10. Unsustainable spending threatened our bond ratings and that chapter of New Hampshire history saw a whopping 25% spending increase along with at least 100 new or increased taxes and fees.

Fast forward to 2020, thanks to the prudent fiscal policies of Governor Sununu and earlier Republican legislative majorities, we have increased our ‘Rainy Day Fund’ to $115 million. That full rainy day fund will be critical to our state’s success in dealing with the coronavirus challenge, and the New Hampshire economic challenges it has created.

Effective leadership also involves delegating and supervising while supporting the right people in the right positions and letting them do their jobs. New Hampshire’s been blessed with some outstanding commissioners who also deserve plaudits for stepping up during a time of crisis.

The Department of Education saw Frank Edleblut work with superintendents, principals, teachers, and others to create a remote education solution that’s received national praise and is the envy of other states. Edelblut’s knowledge of technology and home schooling uniquely positioned him to lead during these difficult times.

At the Department of Employment Security, George Copadis worked with the governor to streamline and remove burdensome regulations — allowing those whose finances were most affected by COVID-19 to quickly apply for unemployment benefits.

At the Department of Health and Human Services, Lori Shibinette worked tirelessly to find locations to stand up “Surge Centers” quickly and efficiently, giving New Hampshire the needed extra beds for treatment and care of those with COVID-19 and other underlying issues.

Then there’s our state epidemiologist, Dr. Benjamin Chan, who’s helped calm the COVID-19 storm, providing data and advice in a reassuring fashion, easing fears and concerns of our citizens everywhere.

Good leaders keep people informed, calm, and feeling positive about the future and Governor Sununu has done that while giving credit to others and making us proud to be Granite Staters.

As warm weather arrives and this crisis subsides, slipping into our memories, there will be many lessons to ponder--including the importance of maintaining that healthy rainy day fund like we had in 2020. Had this crisis hit in 2010 when that fund was depleted, it truly would have been “the worst of times.”

Thank you Governor Sununu!

Tim Lang, Mike Moffett, Reed Panasiti and Howard Pearl are the founders of the Legislative Beer Caucus.

