Keep battle-hardened Democratic leadership
To the Editor: Turning 70 last month gives me a vantage point to see the long game and assess where we are as a state Democratic Party.
Over the past 40 years, New Hampshire has transformed from a permanent rock solid Republican state to a very competitive battleground state with historic victories for Democrats over the past decade. We should stay the course.
From 1982-1996, New Hampshire Democrats didn’t win a single statewide office. We have gone from being relegated to minority status for 132 straight years, to winning the majority four times out of the last eight elections. We are clearly heading in the right direction.
Governors of both parties received high marks for their very public leadership during COVID in comparison to the deadly inaction by Donald Trump. It was simply an impossible task to defeat Chris Sununu in 2020. But that didn’t stop the NH Democratic Party from investing more than $1.5 million supporting our gubernatorial nominee — the most ever. The party’s focus on the other State House races was equally as impressive — over a million went to Executive Council, Senate, and House candidates.
If not for those investments and the year-round organizing of the grassroots by the party, there is no doubt that Sununu would have done even better and Democratic members would be even fewer on the council and in the Senate and House.
Let’s keep the progress going and keep our battle tested party leadership on the job.
BURT COHEN
New Castle.