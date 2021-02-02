Stop discrimination against those without internet

To the Editor: New Hampshire House bill HB602, scheduled for hearing on Feb. 2 at 9:30 a.m., will eliminate reimbursements for audio-only telemedicine appointments. A recent survey by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of telehealth usage by Medicare recipients during the pandemic showed that one third of telehealth appointments took place by telephone. HB602 threatens to restrict access to this mode of care that has helped many.

Stopping coverage for audio-only appointments discriminates against people without internet access, or who don’t have the equipment or knowledge to access video/audio care with their doctors. This bill is biased against our most elderly, most poor, most limited and most rural citizens.

During this pandemic and beyond, I encourage all state legislators to vote against HB602 so that our health care professionals can meet the needs remotely of all patients, not just those who can afford to access the internet.

We encourage all citizens and legislators to oppose HB602. You can easily voice your opposition online at bit.ly/3amihli. HB602 is being heard February 2, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. in Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs. It takes less than two minutes to register your opposition online by checking the box to oppose HB602. Simple and quick.

DAVE CELONE

Lebanon

