MY NAME is Lily Tang Williams and I am a Chinese immigrant and an American citizen by choice. I am a mother of three publicly educated children and I strongly support SB 272, which was passed by the State Senate. I urge passage of this Parental Bill of Rights in Education.
Growing up in China during Mao’s regime, I never heard of the concept of parental rights. Then, and now, every child in China belongs to the State. After Mao closed schools during his Cultural Revolution he forced the urban youth to be re-educated in the countryside. My grandparents had no choice but to let go of their three young sons. My uncles were forced to be re-educated in the countryside hundreds of kilometers from home for 10 years. The Chinese government sacrificed the youth, separating kids from their families for a greater national cause.
Growing up, I was subjected to the whims of central planners and their forced indoctrination. The CCP (China Communist Party) had full control over education from curricula to standards, from testing to data collection, from secret “Student Files” to mandatory medical vaccinations in schools. I’ve included my childhood portrait in middle school, which was used in my student file. My parents had to pay for the portrait and submitted it to school. This file, which no parents were allowed to see, collected and tracked students’ data including but not limited to: grades, speeches, behaviors, rewards, violations, punishments, physical health, mental health, vaccine shots, religion, family members, parents party status, etc.
These records were transferred to the colleges or employers and then called “Personnel File” when we graduated from high school. I was forbidden to see my own record and am unable to see it to this day. Privacy is still a foreign concept in China. In the past, these records were kept on paper, now they are digital.
I came to America in 1988 seeking freedom and individual rights. I got involved in education when my children started going to public school more than 20 years ago. What concerns me is that what I saw in China, and why I left, is also happening here in the United States. The fact that I feel I must go to Concord to testify to support a parent’s rights bill is really rather amazing and concerning, but I think this bill is absolutely necessary in today’s political climate and tomorrow’s; it clarifies and protects one of the most ancient of all human rights — parental sovereignty.
The deepest human bond is between parents and their children. The bond between parent and child must be protected and not torn apart by any political agenda. In America, children still belong to their parents, not the government, not the institutions, not any collective groups.
I believe that school choice should not just be a privilege of the wealthy. When it comes to education, I support the rights of New Hampshire parents to choose the best suitable school for their children.
Parents must have the right to know what their children are taught in school and have the right to demand answers to tough questions. Schools should not be political battlefields or indoctrination centers. They should be places of joyful learning focusing on academic subjects like reading, writing, math, and science — but not places of social engineering with divisive political agendas and age-inappropriate content. Girls should always feel safe to use their bathrooms. Boys, too. Parents have the right to access all their kids’ personal data, health records, and be able to make informed medical decisions for their children.
New Hampshire parents, grandparents, and legislators: our kids need us more than ever. They are the most vulnerable, innocent and precious humans and need our love, guidance and protection. My parents could not protect me in China because they had no rights, but this is America.
I ask you to support this bill by showing up on April 18th at House Education Committee hearing or email to the committee members at: HouseEducationCommittee@leg.state.nh.us by that date. I urge our lawmakers in the State House to vote yes on SB 272 to protect parental rights.
Lily Tang Williams is chair of the N.H. Asian American Coalition and lives in Weare with her husband of 32 years. You can contact her at LilyTangWilliams.com.
