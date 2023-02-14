YOU MIGHT not realize how fortunate we are as Americans to be able to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day. Before 1988, when I was a young woman living in China, it never even occurred to me that such celebrations should even exist.

During the Cultural Revolution and many years beyond that, love was a forbidden subject. We were only allowed to show our “love” in public when it was our love for Chairman Mao, the Communist Party, and the motherland. Even expressing love to an immediate family member would be criticized. Couples caught holding hands together in public would be humiliated. My parents would call each other “male comrade” and “female comrade” instead of “husband and wife.”

Lily Tang Williams lives in Weare with her husband of 32 years. She is chair of the N.H. Asian American Coalition. You can contact her at LilyTangWilliams.com

