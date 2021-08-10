AS A PROUD Manchester resident, it hurts me to say this: me and my family are struggling here. My husband, Paul, and I have never been afraid of hard work, and all we’ve wanted in exchange was to live a good life and be able to spend time with our son and grandkids as we get older. But lately, even these simple pleasures have seemed out of reach.
Paul and I have always worked jobs that we believe have contributed to our community in one way or another. Paul served this country for 26 years as an engineer in the U.S. Army, and is now a school bus driver. My most recent job was at Hobby Lobby, where I worked for five years. I’ve worked since I was 16, and never been fired. I was a dedicated employee. I worked hard and did it all — I came in early, stayed late, and was always available to do whatever was needed.
But when the pandemic hit, the company began to struggle, and in March I was suddenly fired. Paul doesn’t return to work until the fall, so this news came as a shock and left our family in financial limbo.
I don’t waste time feeling bad for myself, though. I’ve been trying nonstop to get back on my feet, applying to tons of jobs. But hiring is slow and it feels like nobody wants to hire someone in their 60s.
Losing this job has been immensely difficult for us mentally and emotionally. And it’s steadily draining my bank account.
At this point, my husband and I both live solely on our Social Security income, but we want more than anything to work. In the meantime, we’ve been using credit cards to help but things are catching up to us quickly. As a result, we carry nearly $7,000 in credit card debt and recently got a letter from the credit card company threatening to sue us. Because I couldn’t keep up payments, I recently lost my cell phone service for a three-month period. Our typical “dinner out” is at McDonalds, Wendy’s, or Manchester’s other fast food chains.
Even though we’re falling on hard times, I’m a proud citizen. I believe that the system should work for all Americans and all should participate. In order to do my part, I make sure to vote. In fact, I voted for Donald Trump twice.
But whether a politician is a Democrat or Republican, they need to hear this message: Americans need help.
I recently joined with other Americans making this demand as part of an organization called WorkMoney. Together, we are calling on politicians to take the needs of people like me seriously during today’s economic crisis. We’re calling upon Washington to make a major investment in jobs and families. This will boost the economy of towns like Manchester — and give me a better shot at finding work.
It would also help generations to come. My son, who’s the single father of my nine-year-old granddaughter, recently suffered a job-related injury. While he waits for his disability payments to take effect, he’s been experiencing financial difficulty, and my husband and I have stepped in to help him financially. He would be better able to provide for his young daughter if Congress would make the child tax credit permanent.
And one of my grandsons is 17 years old -- kids his age would benefit greatly from free community college.
We’ve always worked hard, but now our fate is in the hands of politicians. We’re calling on our representatives in Washington to deliver big, bold action by passing the jobs and families plans. The families of Manchester are depending on it.