Lindsay Tausch: Elect more young people to NH House

“HOW OLD ARE YOU?” was a common question. It was October 2018 and I had just explained that I was running for state representative. I was 20 years old and Republican –– a rarity, and a prime target for skeptical looks.
When I launched my campaign, I had assumed that my youth was an asset: I could bring a fresh perspective. By the end, I was questioning whether to put my picture on mailers or knock on doors –– perhaps it would scare people away.
This fall an unprecedented number of young candidates are running for election to the New Hampshire House of Representatives. Many of them will be passed over by voters because people associate youth with inexperience. That should change. We need young legislators in government as much as we need older and more experienced ones.
With its 400 members, New Hampshire’s House of Representatives is the largest state legislative body in the country. In theory, the large size of New Hampshire’s House should help guarantee its diversity. With the relatively low campaign expense and the news-making size of our legislature, we might picture the State House as a melting pot of New Hampshirites from all walks of life. In reality, however, the makeup of New Hampshire’s legislature is quite unlike that of its general population.
According to NHPR, less than 6 percent of state representatives elected in 2016 were under the age of 35. In contrast, 42 percent of New Hampshire’s population is under 35, according to data from the most recent U.S. Census. Perhaps even more surprisingly, less than 17 percent of New Hampshire’s state representatives were under the age of 50 –– in contrast to 64 percent in our general population.
One reason that our House members tend to be older is that many of them are retired, which makes sense given the time commitment and voluntary nature of the position. Many people simply cannot spend their weekday afternoons outside of work, and the $100 annual salary certainly cannot replace a full-time job.
To be sure, New Hampshire’s older representatives are some of the most important members of its legislature. Some representatives have served for decades in the State House, bringing a level of experience and knowledge impossible for newer members. Even so, something is lost in the uniformity of our legislature. Each age imparts its own perspective and insights, and young people can provide a set of life experiences unique to themselves.
The advantage of having such a large House is to provide broader representation to our population. We lose that advantage when our state’s diversity is not reflected in the people who represent us.
Diversity aside, there are other important reasons to elect younger candidates. For one, New Hampshire’s legislature handles many issues that predominantly affect younger residents. Young people are the focus of policies surrounding education, youth employment, military service, employment opportunities for recent graduates, and even the opioid crisis.
It’s easy to imagine why a college student might provide valuable insight into issues such as job preparedness and student debt. In contrast, it’s difficult for someone who graduated 30 years ago to fully understand the experience of a young marketing student launching a career in 2020.
Age-specific issues are not the only reason we need young people in the House. Young people can make great representatives for the same reason that political outsiders can make fantastic leaders: they bring an outside perspective that can help yield commonsense approaches to old problems.
Newer to politics, young representatives can help to bridge partisan divides and overcome old feuds. Having grown up in the digital age of the Internet, social media, and iPhones, people in their 20s and 30s have a fundamentally different understanding of technology than do older generations. Both viewpoints are essential: in fact, the whole point is to have both sides.
Finally, it is critical to elect young representatives because the public face of our government sends an important message about who belongs in politics. Voters pay attention to who represents them. When younger voters see people like them in government, it’s an indication that they matter to the political process as much as everyone else.
According to census data, only 41 percent of voters under 30 voted in the 2016 presidential election, compared to 71 percent of adults over 65. The lack of political interest among young people is an ongoing problem. Perhaps one reason that young people don’t vote is that they feel politics is not really about them. They don’t see themselves represented in government, so they don’t feel the need to participate.