WE THINK it is clearly in the interest of the New Hampshire beverage industry to join us in supporting a bottle deposit law. This is the only way to honor the pledge in current TV ads to “get every bottle back” for recycling by 2030, which is being pushed by the American Beverage Association. How can that be done without a bottle deposit law? The ads don’t say.
States with bottle deposit laws recycle on average about 60% of eligible containers, compared to just 24% in states without such laws, according to Container Recycling Institute. The container recovery rate of our good neighbor, Maine, has been approximately 84% and at times 90%, according to the Bottle Bill Resource Guide and the National Resources Council of Maine.
Norway’s bottle deposit system has allowed for 97% of all plastic bottles to be recycled in that country, with less than 1% ending up in landfills, according to Climate Action.
We think it is irresponsible to sell products that impose great disposal and environmental costs on communities. In early May, when the Bethlehem Conservation Commission hosted its annual roadside clean-up, the most common litter continued to be beverage containers of all sorts — plastic, glass and aluminum.
Moreover, plastic bottles that end up on the side of our roads don’t stay there, they find their way into our food supply. It is estimated that the average person ingests about a credit card worth of microplastics each week, says the World Wide Fund For Nature. Plastic containers also flow downstream and out to sea, creating giant garbage whirlpools in our oceans.
While the extent of human harm from plastic ingestion is being studied, more than a million birds, marine mammals, and fish die from ingesting plastics each year, the United Nations estimates. Unless we take aggressive action soon, by 2050 there will be more plastic by weight in our oceans than fish, according to World Economic Forum.
Being environmentally conscious is an important asset for industries. It increases business, profits, and the ability to obtain financing. There is a growing movement to have industries bear the societal costs caused by their unrecycled products. If they desire to increase public goodwill, then they could hardly find a more popular, beneficial, and cost-efficient way than to support a bottle deposit system.
Polls show that approximately three-quarters of Americans support a national bottle deposit law regardless of whether their state has a deposit law. And in states with deposit laws, support for expanding these laws often exceeds 80%, according to Bottle Bill Resource Guide.
Among the beverage industry leaders who support bottle deposit laws are the Aluminum Association and the Glass Packaging Institute. Coca-Cola has also given up its opposition to bottle deposit laws in Europe, perhaps in recognition that most of its annual 100 billion bottles currently land in landfills or wayside as litter. We hope to hear the same from Coca-Cola’s representative who sits on the New Hampshire Solid Waste Working Group, which is charged with reviewing and making recommendations on recycling and solid waste management.
In January, representatives of the N.H. Grocers Association, Beer Distributors of New Hampshire, and N.H. Beverage Association testified against HB 1652, the most recent failed attempt to pass a “bottle bill” in our state.
The state’s beverage industry has created a charitable corporation, known as New Hampshire the Beautiful, with a stated purpose of encouraging recycling and combating littering. If this corporation truly wants to live up to its name then a bottle deposit law should be a top priority.
New Hampshire needs a bottle deposit law. We urge the beverage industry to make “Every Bottle Back” more than just a slogan.
Lindsay Webb chairs the Bethlehem Conservation Commission. Barry Zitser is a member of the Bethlehem Transfer Station Committee. Tim Fleury is administrative assistant to the Bethlehem selectboard. Webb and Fleury live in Bethlehem. Zitser owns property in Bethlehem but lives out of town.
IN HER recent op-ed “A pro-lifer and a pro choicer do lunch”, Mona Charen posits that easily available and inexpensive contraception would reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies and thus reduce the number of abortions. This might work in a small number of cases. However, if the contracept…
WHAT DEFINES a community? Is it a location, a value system, a bit of both? Should something be called a “community center” when the people who live there don’t want it? Can you claim to be building “community” when you don’t inform abutters, the residents who would be most impacted?
IN 1992, before appointment to the bench, I was excited upon learning the U.S. Supreme Court would hear the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey to reconsider Roe v. Wade. Though pro-choice, I wrote an op-ed explaining my view that Roe should be overruled.
REPUBLICANS don’t want you to know this, but the school voucher program they enacted last year is a ticking time bomb that, unless fixed, will only be defused with massive tax hikes on Granite Staters.
WALKING DOWN a grocery aisle in Concord, it’s clear to see that costs are on the rise in New Hampshire. I hear about these costs all the time from my constituents, friends, and neighbors. As a working parent, I see the impact every single day on our family budget. The cost to fill up our gas…
I CAN’T SPEAK to all of the misstatements in Kathleen Sullivan’s recent hit piece on the Free State Project (FSP), but I can correct the ones she made regarding the Town of Croydon. These corrections can be verified by looking at the minutes or recordings of the relevant meetings.
I WOULD point anyone — such as eight-term state Rep. Al Baldassaro — still bandying about the foolish mantra that “we have term limits, they are called elections” to Kevin Landrigan’s State House Dome in the July 10th edition of the New Hampshire Sunday News.