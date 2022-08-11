WE THINK it is clearly in the interest of the New Hampshire beverage industry to join us in supporting a bottle deposit law. This is the only way to honor the pledge in current TV ads to “get every bottle back” for recycling by 2030, which is being pushed by the American Beverage Association. How can that be done without a bottle deposit law? The ads don’t say.

States with bottle deposit laws recycle on average about 60% of eligible containers, compared to just 24% in states without such laws, according to Container Recycling Institute. The container recovery rate of our good neighbor, Maine, has been approximately 84% and at times 90%, according to the Bottle Bill Resource Guide and the National Resources Council of Maine.

Lindsay Webb chairs the Bethlehem Conservation Commission. Barry Zitser is a member of the Bethlehem Transfer Station Committee. Tim Fleury is administrative assistant to the Bethlehem selectboard. Webb and Fleury live in Bethlehem.  Zitser owns property in Bethlehem but lives out of town.

Tuesday, August 09, 2022
Ronald Di Stasio: A post-Dobbs pause to consider the choices ahead

Ronald Di Stasio: A post-Dobbs pause to consider the choices ahead

IN HER recent op-ed “A pro-lifer and a pro choicer do lunch”, Mona Charen posits that easily available and inexpensive contraception would reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies and thus reduce the number of abortions. This might work in a small number of cases. However, if the contracept…

Monday, August 08, 2022
Carla Gericke: Pave paradise and put up a parking lot?

Carla Gericke: Pave paradise and put up a parking lot?

WHAT DEFINES a community? Is it a location, a value system, a bit of both? Should something be called a “community center” when the people who live there don’t want it? Can you claim to be building “community” when you don’t inform abutters, the residents who would be most impacted?

Sunday, August 07, 2022
Friday, August 05, 2022
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Sen. Becky Whitley: Prescription drug pricing reform is good politics

Sen. Becky Whitley: Prescription drug pricing reform is good politics

WALKING DOWN a grocery aisle in Concord, it’s clear to see that costs are on the rise in New Hampshire. I hear about these costs all the time from my constituents, friends, and neighbors. As a working parent, I see the impact every single day on our family budget. The cost to fill up our gas…

Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Ian Underwood: Kathleen Sullivan's bogus Croydon claims

Ian Underwood: Kathleen Sullivan's bogus Croydon claims

I CAN’T SPEAK to all of the misstatements in Kathleen Sullivan’s recent hit piece on the Free State Project (FSP), but I can correct the ones she made regarding the Town of Croydon. These corrections can be verified by looking at the minutes or recordings of the relevant meetings.

Tuesday, August 02, 2022