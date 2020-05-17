IN New Hampshire and across the country, college students have seen firsthand the instability and uncertainty wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic. Months ago, we were whisked out of our dorms as the virus began to spread. Classrooms emptied, campuses quieted, and one after another, commencement ceremonies were canceled. The coming months look even bleaker — as the crisis continues to worsen, seniors are bracing to graduate into the worst economy since the Great Depression.
For all the suffering that’s been inflicted this year, the painful tragedy is that so much of it was avoidable. What’s so frustrating to those of us graduating right now is that we know our future didn’t have to be this dire. This isn’t a natural disaster. It’s a governing failure of catastrophic proportions. Now, even long after President Donald Trump leaves the White House, our generation will be picking up the pieces of his slow, chaotic and unprepared response to the coronavirus crisis.
First, Trump failed us by ignoring the warning signs and advisors who were urging him to prepare for the coming pandemic. On Jan. 20, when many of us were about to begin classes after winter break, South Korea reported its first case of COVID-19 on the same day our country did. The difference is that South Korea leaped into action, largely contained the virus, and have now begun safely reopening their economy. That’s not what happened here.
Instead of building testing capacity, securing protective equipment, or rolling out an overall plan, Trump downplayed the coming crisis and suggested that the virus wouldn’t spread beyond 15 U.S. cases. Our senators, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, raised the alarm about the virus weeks before Trump was willing to take action, but the president did not listen. Now, more than 80,000 Americans are dead and more than 33 million are out of work — including 172,000 Granite Staters. Public health experts around the country and here in New Hampshire agree that testing is currently the only pathway to containing the virus and reopening our economy. Yet the testing plan Trump announced will cover only about 2% of Granite Staters.
Donald Trump failed us by being too slow to provide aid to students whose lives were upended. Congress did its part by providing billions in relief for students struggling to pay for food and rent. But just as the Trump administration has been too slow to deliver testing, it has been too slow and incompetent to get that money into the pockets of those in need.
This assistance won’t solve every problem we’re facing, but it will give us a chance to pay our bills and begin planning for life in a cratering economy. Yet, nearly a month after Congress approved the relief, 90% of the funding meant to help hasn’t been distributed. Trump failed to help students when we needed it most.
Now, as a result of Donald Trump’s failed handling of the coronavirus, we are graduating into a sicker, more unstable America. Even before the pandemic, Trump was tipping the scales against us. While corporations pocketed massive tax giveaways, half of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck. When the virus hit, that rigged, unfair economy came crashing down on millions of students.
Already loaded with student debt and searching for a first job, we’re entering an economy where work is harder to come by, wages are less secure, and health coverage is more critical than ever. Trump’s inability to place the needs of the country over his own impulses and electoral ambitions has forced an entire generation of New Hampshire students to start our adult lives with both hands tied behind our backs. Trump set the stage for disaster and left us to deal with the aftermath.
The final weeks before graduation are already an uncertain time. We’re scrambling for jobs, worrying about where to live, anxious about what lies ahead. Over the course of our final semester, those worries have given way to constant fears about our safety and the health of loved ones. Anxiety about career decisions has been replaced by stress over a job market worse than anything we — and our parents — have ever seen. The fault lies squarely with Donald Trump.
It didn’t have to be this bad. We will ultimately make it through this pandemic, but we can’t undo the damage that Trump has inflicted. The first reported case of COVID-19 on Jan. 20, 2020 was just the start of what has become one of the most painful crises in American history. There is a clear truth emerging from these trying days for our country — that the path to regain American prosperity runs through the defeat of Donald Trump. As we prepare to graduate from afar, the Class of 2020 is determined that Jan. 20, 2021 marks the end of Trump’s failed presidency.