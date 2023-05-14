MOTHER’S DAY celebrates the contributions and the sacrifices moms make for their kids. But for many families with aging parents, the parent-child relationship has reversed with negative consequences for both parent and child.
Providing care to an aging loved one is like the two of you climbing a ladder. Your 85-year-old mom is several rungs above you in the aging process and you are below supporting her as the two of you move higher up the ladder.
As on any ladder, the higher you go, the more arduous and dangerous the climb becomes. How long can you hold her there without risk to yourself or damage to your relationship?
As anyone in their 50s or 60s can attest, commitment to providing that support leaves less and less for oneself, and finding balance becomes a concern.
At first the goal is to keep mom or dad (or both) in their own home. Weekly grocery shopping or driving to medical appointments requires some juggling but it’s manageable.
Over time, increasing frailty requires additional support. Shopping for them, cooking for them, socializing with them, cleaning their home, assuring maintenance and repair, and making sure bills are paid, it all demands more and more time.
In most families the role of primary caregiver to an aging parent falls to the eldest daughter — who is often still working full time. That means she’s trying to sandwich her work, her home, family responsibilities, and her social life, into a now much too-busy week.
Aging at home is an appealing concept in theory. The reality is that at some point, to be safe, your loved one will need someone close by 24 hours a day. Hiring a paid caregiver to come in is an option, but around the clock oversight is very expensive and it’s challenging to maintain staffing.
This is the point at which families often make the decision that mom or dad should move in with one of them (once again, often the eldest daughter). It is crucially important at this point to look at all the options, because what will come later is somewhat predictable.
If they move in with you, in time your loved one will need help with nearly all the activities of daily living. Your traditional roles will be fully reversed. You are the parent and they are the child.
Parents may resent their child having to care for them. It sometimes leads to you fighting like cats and dogs. Your parents know you are doing the best you can, but you are not doing it the way they want, and you are still their child — the role reversal undercuts their self-esteem. And their criticism hurts you.
Caregiver burnout looms large. The question becomes, “Is this arrangement truly healthy for me and for my mom or dad?”
In my experience, at the point that your parents can no longer safely stay in their home, it’s important to have a conversation like this, “Mom (or dad), we’re worried about you living alone. We want to explore different options — one of those is that you could live with us, but one of them could be living in an environment that cares for people who are your age so you have social well-being, physical well-being, and we maintain the integrity of our relationship.”
That environment is assisted living.
Assisted living is not the same rung on the aging ladder as a nursing home. It provides increased quality of life in the context of the aging process. Assisted-living environments encourage socialization, activity, and a sense of community.
They provide 24-hour care and maintain your loved one’s self-esteem and independence. Meals, companionship, medication management and assistance with activities of daily life are provided.
None of us want to let a parent down so we usually wait too long to consider all the options available as we support our loved one in their climb up the aging ladder. We mistakenly believe that options other than having mom or dad move in reflect poorly on our commitment to them and damage the relationship.
Helping your loved one sustain their independence through this stage of life, develop new friendships, and preserve their self-esteem can preserve the traditional balance in your relationship. They can remain your parents. And you can still be their child.
Linette Handschumaker of Manchester is president and CEO of Evergreen Place, an historic senior assisted living home located in the city’s North End.
