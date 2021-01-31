As a public-school teacher and a nurse here in New Hampshire, we are what have come to be known as frontline workers. We, along with countless other nurses, teachers, firefighters, first responders, police officers, sanitation workers, grocery store clerks and public service employees throughout our state, have had to face down the very worst of this pandemic. And now, after all we’ve been through, lawmakers in Concord are trying to strip us of our freedom to join together in the workplace and collectively bargain for the support we need to effectively serve our communities.
That’s a pretty harsh way of saying, “Thank you.”
As frontline workers, we rely on our freedom to join together in the workplace to provide the highest-quality services we can for our communities. We negotiate for smaller classroom sizes so our children can learn in a productive environment. We negotiate for better patient-to-staff ratios at hospitals so each patient can get the care they deserve. And other frontline workers bargain for the supplies they need to effectively do their jobs throughout our state. Without this freedom to effectively negotiate, we won’t be able to offer the same quality of service; and our communities will suffer from it.
Having been a teacher and nurse for five and 18 years respectively, we’ve seen this kind of attack before. A bill gets introduced — in this case, SB61, or the New Hampshire Right to Work Act — by some lawmaker in Concord. It bears an uncanny resemblance to laws that have been pushed by billionaire-backed lobbyists around the country. It gets spun as a “protection for worker freedom.” But really, it’s all the same thing: an attack on worker freedom by corporate special interests who only care about their bottom lines.
Even Governor Sununu doesn’t think New Hampshire needs these kinds of bills, stating in 2018 that “there is no need to pursue any additional legislation regarding right-to-work with the public sector.” This bill, just like earlier iterations, has nothing to do with protecting workers and everything to do with consolidating more money and political power with out-of-state corporations.
Our jobs have not been easy these past 10 months, but we’ve found support in each other and in our communities. The pandemic has put a strain on everyone’s lives, it’s flipped the world on its head. But that’s no reason to kick us while we’re down. Especially not for the sake of out-of-state billionaires who couldn’t care less about what’s best for our communities.
Lawmakers cannot, in good faith, praise frontline workers while at the same time trying to make it exponentially more difficult for us to do our jobs — to provide for our communities. Our elected officials have an obligation to ensure that we have access to the support we need after doing so much to keep our state running amid a global pandemic.
We will stand together, united as one against this threat, and invite all legislators who stand with New Hampshire’s working families to join us.